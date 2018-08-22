Palumbo Mows Down Missions in Debut, Riders Triumph 4-3

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Joe Palumbo turned in a phenomenal Double-A debut for the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, in a 4-3 win over the San Antonio Missions Wednesday at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

BIG MOMENTS

* Palumbo worked five innings, allowing a run on three hits. He walked one and struck out eight Missions to earn the victory in his debut.

* The Riders grabbed a 3-0 lead by the end of the third inning thanks to a pair of RBI doubles from Preston Beck.

* Trailing 4-2 with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, San Antonio made things interesting with an RBI single by Buddy Reed. The Missions scored once on the play and tried to bring the tying run home but Eliezer Alvarez made a great throw to the plate to cut the run down and the game.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Joe Palumbo: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (W)

* Preston Beck: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI

* Franklin Rollin: 2-for-3, BB, 2 R, SB

NEWS AND NOTES

* Alvarez's game-ending outfield throw was his team-leading 11th outfield assist of the year.

* Franklin Rollin is 6-for-10 with five RBIs, five runs and three stolen bases in his last three games.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at San Antonio, Thursday, 7:05 p.m.

Probables: RHP Jonathan Hernandez (4-4, 5.43) vs. RHP Michel Baez (0-2, 10.80)

