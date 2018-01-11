Pakarinen Wins It for Condors in Overtime

January 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors
News Release
Condors extend point streak to six games; home Friday and Saturday
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (15-13-6-0) extended their point streak to six games with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Texas Stars (19-14-4-1) on Wednesday night at Rabobank Arena. LW Iiro Pakarinen took a feed from D Ethan Bear in the high slot and ripped home his fifth goal in as many games for the game-winner. Pakarinen now has nine goals in 15 games with the Condors.
G Laurent Brossoit stopped 22 of 23 for a win in his season debut. The Condors host Chicago on Friday and Rockford on Saturday.
