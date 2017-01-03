Pair of Razorbacks Sign with Generals as Simms Makes His Return in 2017

January 3, 2017 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Victoria Generals News Release





As the 2017 Texas Collegiate League season draws near, the Victoria Generals continue to add players that will help them on their quest for another league championship. This week, the Generals have announced the addition of two players from the University of Arkansas. Dairen Simms, who played for the Generals in 2015, will return to action as the Generals hit the field in late May. Freshman infielder Jack Kenley from Germantown, TN will look to bring his defensive presence to the Generals this season.

Simms, a redshirt sophomore, will return for his second season with the Generals after playing last summer for the Gastonia Grizzlies of the Coastal Plain League. Simms played in 45 games for the Generals in 2015, hitting .271 with four doubles, a triple, 21 walks, 20 RBI, and a team leading 18 stolen bases. Defensively, Simms was outstanding in center field, making numerous game saving plays that led to several wins for the Generals.

As a redshirt freshman at Arkansas, Simms appeared in 27 games with four starts, hit .214 with an on-base percentage of .333, with six stolen bases on six attempts. Simms was the primary pinch -runner for the Razorbacks with his outstanding speed and agility. As a redshirt sophomore, Simms looks to battle for a starting spot in the outfield as the Razorbacks begin their season next month.

"We are extremely excited to have Darien back with the Generals again this Summer," commented Mike Yokum, the GM for the Victoria Generals. "Darien was a fan favorite in 2015 and will bring his outstanding defensive abilities to the Generals, along with his amazing speed on the base paths."

Freshman middle-infielder, Jack Kenley, will look to shore up the infield for the Generals this Summer. Kenley, a high school standout from the state of Tennessee, was Perfect Game ranked the #2 shortstop out of high school in the state of Tennessee. Kenley was a standout at Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee where he hit .457, an on-base percentage of .570, with 48 hits, 20 RBI, 40 runs scored, 22 walks and eight stolen bases in 46 games.

"I can't say enough about the coaching staff from the University of Arkansas as they continue to send solid players to the Generals, "commented Yokum. " Arkansas continues committed to the Generals and are looking to add several more players later this Spring."

The Generals will begin their season on May 26th as they travel to Texarkana before returning to Victoria for their home opener on Sunday, May 28th at Riverside Stadium at 7:05 pm. Season tickets for the Victoria Generals 2017 season are on sale now. Watch for incredible season ticket specials coming soon! Fans can buy tickets and merchandise at the team store located at 1307-H East Airline Road, online at www.victoriagenerals.com, or by calling 361-485-9522. The Schedule can be viewed at www.victoriagenerals.com

