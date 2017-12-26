Pair of Northeastern Rookies Set to Join 2018 North Shore Navigators

News Release

LYNN, Mass. -- The North Shore Navigators extended the reach of their 2018 roster to include players from an eighth New England-based college, it was announced by general manager Bill Terlecky on Tuesday. For the first time ever, the club will boast two Northeastern Huskies in the same year with the addition of outfielder Corey DiLoreto and pitcher Danny Ryan.

"We're excited to welcome Corey and Danny to the Navigators as our roster for the coming summer continues to grow," Terlecky said. "Having two more players from a strong Division 1 program in the region will be a great benefit to the club, adding more depth to the outfield and pitching staff."

DiLoreto and Ryan are both in the midst of their freshman year at Northeastern and headed into Boston following standout high school careers in three sports for Reading and Rockport, respectively. They become just the fourth and fifth Huskies to join North Shore's all-time roster.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound DiLoreto finished his three-year varsity tenure with the Rockets as the Middlesex League and Daily Times Chronicle Player of the Year in 2017, a two-time league All-Star, and a Boston Globe All-Scholastic honoree. An outfielder who also saw time on the mound in high school, DiLoreto helped Reading to 44 victories during his baseball career. He was a two-time Middlesex League All-Star selection as a quarterback for the Rockets' football team and also earned league honors as a senior center in basketball.

Ryan toed the rubber for Rockport beginning in eighth grade and wrapped up his career as a four-time Cape Ann League All-Star for head coach John Parisi. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound righty was named the circuit's Pitcher of the Year and an All-Star last spring after posting a 1.97 ERA and 83 strikeouts over 63.2 innings of work as the Vikings' ace, while posting a .446 batting average. He was also named a league All-Star as a senior soccer player and captained the basketball team for two seasons.

Fourth-year head coach Mike Glavine's Northeastern squad finished 29-25 overall and 16-7 in the Colonial Athletic Association last spring, earning its first league regular-season championship since 2005 as a member of the America East Conference.

The Navigators will be announcing more additions to the roster in the coming weeks and months in preparation for the 2018 season, which begins on May 31.

