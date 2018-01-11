PAIR OF JETS NAMED TO 2018 NHL ALL-STAR GAME

News Release

Blake Wheeler & Connor Hellebuyck Will Play for the Central Division at NHL All-Star Weekend on Jan. 27-28 in Tampa Bay

Winnipeg, MB -- The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, announced that Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck have been selected to participate in the 2018 NHL All-Star Game. The 2018 NHL All-Star weekend is being hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Amalie Arena on Jan. 27-28, 2018.

Wheeler, 31, is in his 10th season in the NHL and his eighth with the Jets franchise. The Plymouth, Minnesota native is tied for second in the league in points (52) and assists (38) and he is the only NHLer with three games of four points or more in 2017-18. Wheeler is currently on a seven-game point streak and has 11 points (5G, 6A) over that run. Blake Wheeler was the most valuable player at the NHL's YoungStars Game in 2009, but this will be his first NHL All-Star Game appearance.

Hellebuyck, 24, is in his third season in the NHL, all with the Jets franchise. The product of Commerce, Michigan is third in the league in wins (23) and tied for fourth in shutouts (3). Among goaltenders with a minimum of 15 games played, he ranks second in winning percentage (.788), seventh in goals-against average (2.36) and 10th in save percentage (.923). Hellebuyck's Jets have earned at least in point in his last nine starts (7-0-2) and he has two shutouts, a 1.86 GAA, and a .940 SV% over that span.

This will be Connor Hellebuyck's first NHL All-Star Game appearance.

