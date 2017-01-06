Paints Announce 25th Season Schedule

January 6, 2017 - Prospect League (Prospect) - Chillicothe Paints News Release





CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The schedule for the 25th season of Chillicothe Paints baseball, presented by Adena Health System, begins with road games on the final two days on May. The Paints welcome the Champion City Kings to VA Memorial Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, June 1 for 2017 Opening Night.

"We are entering a significant anniversary season for Paints baseball this upcoming year," stated Paints President Bryan Wickline. "With 22 of our 30 home games on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, our organization expects to have a fantastic year full of great promotions, giveaways, and family entertainment."

Once again, Prospect League teams will each play a 60-game regular-season schedule with mostly two-game series and limited crossover play between divisions. 52 of Chillicothe's 60 games are against East Division opponents, while eight are split between West Division teams Terre Haute and Danville.

The Prospect League schedule is designed to give players a taste of life in the minor leagues with charter bus travel, night games in front of enthusiastic crowds, and numerous overnight series in opponent cities. This season, teams will play 60 games in under 70 days.

This summer, the Prospect League will field ten teams from five different states and split into two divisions. Butler (Pa.), Champion City (Springfield, Ohio), Chillicothe (Ohio), Kokomo (Ind.), and West Virginia (Beckley) will play in the East Division. The West Division includes Danville (Ill.), Lafayette (Ind.), Terre Haute (Ind.), Quincy (Ill.), and Springfield (Ill.).

Playoffs begin Sunday, August 6 with a best-of-three divisional round followed by the best-of-three Prospect League Championship Series.

