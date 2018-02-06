Padres and Chihuahuas Extend Player Development Contract

February 6, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





EL PASO - February 6, 2018 -The San Diego Padres and the El Paso Chihuahuas have agreed to extend the Player Development Contract between the two teams to run through the 2020 season.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Padres for two additional seasons and to be a part of an organization which has one of the best and most touted group of minor league players in the game," said Alan Ledford, MountainStar Sports Group president. "We can't wait to welcome these exciting players and introduce them to the best fans in Minor League Baseball. We appreciate the remarkable relationship we have developed with Ron Fowler, Tom Seidler, A.J. Preller and the entire organization."

"On the field and off, the Padres have been tremendous partners," said Vice President of MountainStar Sports Group Brad Taylor, who also serves as the Chihuahuas general manager. "This relationship exceeds just wins and losses. The two organizations share a commitment to their communities. It's rewarding to have an MLB affiliate where so many personal relationships have translated to productive ideas and success."

"We are extremely proud to continue our partnership with El Paso," said Padres Executive Vice President, General Manager A.J. Preller. "As we work to build a championship-caliber organization, our Baseball Operations group has come to depend on the tremendous leadership and professionalism of Alan Ledford, Brad Taylor and the entire Chihuahuas organization. El Paso provides our top prospects with not only best-in-class facilities but also a truly passionate fan base."

The Chihuahuas have been the Padres' Triple-A affiliate since MountainStar Sports Group acquired the team in 2013 as the Tucson Padres, renewing the PDC through the end of the 2018 campaign.

Since making the move to El Paso, 28 former Chihuahuas have made their major league debut with the Padres including six in 2017. The Chihuahuas have finished .500 or better in all four seasons as the Padres Triple-A affiliate. They have won their division for three straight years (2015, 2016, 2017) en route to two conference championships and two consecutive appearances in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series including a PCL title in 2016.

The partnership between the Padres and the Chihuahuas extends beyond the playing field. The Padres organization provides an annual stipend to support area community initiatives, more recently a donation to the Border Youth Athletic Association to help with their educational and developmental programs.

The Chihuahuas and Padres are slated to play an exhibition game at Southwest University Park on March 26, 2018, kicking off the Chihuahuas Fifth Season Celebration. Tickets for the Padres game are currently on sale to Chihuahuas Season Seat and Paw-tial Plan Holders that have renewed for the 2018 campaign. Current and new Season Seat Holders will be eligible to purchase individual tickets at a later date.

Group leaders who have booked a 2018 date with a minimum of a 25% deposit are able to purchase a group to the exhibition game now. Individuals who would like a pre-purchase opportunity prior to the general public on sale may register online at epchihuahuas.com.

The Chihuahuas 2018 Fifth Season Celebration kicks off on Thursday, April 5 in Las Vegas with the home opener slated for Tuesday, April 10. Individual game tickets for the Fifth Season Celebration, including the Padres vs. Chihuahuas Exhibition Game will go on sale at a later date. For information on the 2018 Padres vs. Chihuahuas Exhibition Game or the latest Chihuahuas news and information, visit epchihuahuas.com.

