Pack Spoil Bjork\\"s P-Bruins Debut in 3-2 Win

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack Friday night 3-2 in their first game back from an eight-game road trip. The P-Bruins got goals from Jordan Szwarz and Peter Cehlarik while Zane McIntyre made his 20th start of the season in net.

Hartford wasted little time jumping out to a 1-0 lead thanks to a tough angle shot from Steven Fogarty. Off a pass from Anthony DeAngelo, Fogarty snuck a shot in from the left goalline 1:20 into play for his sixth goal of the season. The Wolf Pack doubled their lead at 7:20 when Chris Langkow backhanded the rebound off Joe Whitney's shot by McIntyre. His first goal of the season gave Hartford a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Wolf Pack were able to chase McIntyre from the game early in second, getting their third goal on their tenth shot of the game. Former PC hockey star John Gilmour scored his sixth goal of the season at the left doorstep, giving his club the lead and forcing Providence to change their goaltender. Jordan Binnington came in for his first relief appearance of the year and kept the Pack off the board the rest of the way, but Providence still entered the break down 3-0.

The P-Bruins finally cracked the scoreboard 5:52 into the period on a perfect play from Szwarz and Austin Czarnik. After entering the zone up the right boards, Czarnik fed Szwarz with a beautiful pass across the ice. Szwarz buried a one-timer for his team-leading 11th goal of the season to pull Providence within 3-1. Cehlarik made it a one-goal game at 14:41 on a play that saw Ander Bjork pick up his first AHL point. Bjork led Tommy Cross towards the net, and the P-Bruins captain sent a centering feed to Cehlarik. He buried his fourth goal of the season by Marek Mazanec, but that would be as close as Providence would get as they fell by a 3-2 final.

McIntyre stopped 7 of 10 shots before getting pulled while Binnington stopped all 15 that he faced. Mazanec stopped 37 of 39 shots in a winning effort. Providence was 0-2 on the power play and 2-2 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action tomorrow in Springfield when they take on the Thunderbirds at 7:05 pm and will return home Sunday at 3:05 pm for their final matchup of the season with Syracuse.

