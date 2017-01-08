Pack End Busy Week With 3-0 Loss At Providence

January 8, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





Providence, RI - Anton Khudobin made 21 saves for the Providence Bruins Sunday at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, to hand the Hartford Wolf Pack their second shutout-against of the season in a 3-0 Providence win.

Ben Marshall's first career AHL goal was the game-winner, and Alex Grant and Sean Kuraly scored in the third period for the Bruins. Danton Heinen had two assists. Magnus Hellberg made 24 saves for the Wolf Pack, who were playing their third game in three days and fourth in six days.

"We had our bright spots in the game, we had our chances," Wolf Pack defenseman Ryan Graves said. "The shots were fairly even. Hellberg gave us a chance to win, it's just kind of one of those nights. Three in three is tough, but that's not really an excuse. We could have had a better game, and we kind of left the points out there."

The Wolf Pack outshot the Bruins 7-5 in the first period, but the home side got the only goal, Marshall's tally at 8:16.

Noel Acciari controlled the puck in the Wolf Pack end and had two tries blocked, but Marshall come down from the left point and jumped on a loose puck, before firing a shot into the top corner over Hellberg's catching glove.

The Wolf Pack narrowly avoided going down 2-0 on the Bruins' first power play of the game, after Tanner Glass was sent off for elbowing at 11:43. Colton Hargrove was left wide open in front of Hellberg, but after the goal light went on behind Hellberg following a Hargrove shot, referees Geoff Miller and Pierre Lambert ruled that the play had been blown dead before the lamp was lit.

After a scoreless second period, Providence capitalized on a Mike Paliotta interference penalty at 4:07 of the third frame. The Bruins' Colby Cave won a draw from Philip McRae to Hellberg's right, and Heinen fed the puck to the right point to Grant, who gunned a slap shot into the net for a 2-0 Providence lead.

Kuraly put the game out of reach with 2:57 left, scoring his fourth goal of the season. After a Wolf Pack turnover in neutral ice, Kuraly got a step on the Wolf Pack defense and snapped a shot that Hellberg appeared to stop, but it slid underneath his pads and just over the goal line.

The Wolf Pack's next action is this Wednesday night, January 11, when they continue a stretch of four straight road games with a visit to Rochester to take on the Americans. Faceoff is 7:05 PM game. All of the action can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at www.ahllive.com.

The Wolf Pack's next home game is Friday, January 20 vs. the Toronto Marlies at 7:15. As at all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 that night, through the start of the second period. Also, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Wolf Pack 20th anniversary poster, compliments of Bud Light, as part of the Wolf Pack's "Hartford Hockey Heritage Weekend".

Tickets for all Wolf Pack 2016-17 home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2016-17 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

Hartford Wolf Pack 0 at Providence Bruins 3 Sunday - Dunkin' Donuts Center

Hartford 0 0 0 - 0 Providence 1 0 2 - 3

1st Period-1, Providence, Marshall 1 (Acciari, Heinen), 8:16. Penalties-Glass Hfd (elbowing), 11:43; Hargrove Pro (slashing), 19:02.

2nd Period- No Scoring. Penalties-Noonan Hfd (hooking), 5:48; Tambellini Hfd (hooking), 11:00.

3rd Period-2, Providence, Grant 7 (Heinen, Cave), 4:07 (PP). 3, Providence, Kuraly 4 (Cross), 17:03. Penalties-Casto Pro (holding), 1:03; Paliotta Hfd (interference), 3:37; Kampfer Hfd (roughing), 19:42; Cehlarik Pro (slashing), 19:42; Porter Pro (hooking), 20:00.

Shots on Goal-Hartford 7-8-6-21. Providence 5-10-12-27. Power Play Opportunities-Hartford 0 / 2; Providence 1 / 4. Goalies-Hartford, Hellberg 9-9-4 (27 shots-24 saves). Providence, Khudobin 4-0-1 (21 shots-21 saves). A-9,034 Referees-Geoff Miller (28), Pierre Lambert (47). Linesmen-Todd Whittemore (70), Kevin Keenan (22).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.