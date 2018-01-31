Pacifics To Open Against Both Expansion Teams

News Release

San Rafael, CA - Today the San Rafael Pacifics in conjunction with the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs released their 2018 season schedule. The Pacifics home opener is scheduled for Saturday June 2nd at 5:05pm against the Napa Silverados, one of the league's two new expansion teams.

The Pacifics season begins with a road game at Napa Valley College in Napa on May 31st.

"I'm thrilled to announce that we're launching our seventh season and so excited that the league has brought in two new teams from Napa and Martinez," said Pacifics President and General Manager Mike Shapiro. "This year promises to be more exciting than ever with a great schedule of fun promotions, new fan experiences and some great minor league baseball at our wonderful home ballpark, Albert Park."

San Rafael opens in Napa for the first two games and then returns home to play the Silverados Saturday June 2nd and Sunday June 3rd. After an off day, the Pacifics welcome in the newly minted Martinez Clippers Tuesday June 5th and Wednesday June 6th.

With the addition of the two new teams, the league schedule has expanded from 78 games to 80.

