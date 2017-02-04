Pacan and Vallorani Lead Beast to a Huge Win over Jackals

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Brampton Beast forwards David Pacan and David Valloroni both picked up where they left off after last night's 4-3 victory over the Elmira Jackals.

The Davids each recorded a pair of goals and the Beast got singles from Brandon Marino, Brandon MacLean and Luc-Olivier Blain as they exploded for four goals in the second period alone en route to a 7-3 win over the Jackals at the Powerade Centre on Friday night.

Pacan's two goals pushed his season total to 25, which is four goals shy of the Beast franchise record for goals in a single season, held by the 2013-14 squad's Andrew Fournier during the club's Central Hockey League days.

Not to be outdone, Vallorani's two points gives him 50 points for the season, which is only five points shy of matching the all-time high in points in a single season (55), originally set by Jason Pitton during the 2013-14 Central Hockey League season.

With the win, the Beast earned their seventh straight win over Elmira this season and have matched last season's win total of 23 victories.

After ending last night's game with the game-winner with 4.1 seconds remaining, it was David Pacan who got the Beast off to a good start Friday night.

With the Beast on the power play, Pacan got his stick on a slow rolling Brandon Marino shot from the top of the right circle at 14:16 putting the Beast ahead 1-0. The goal came after Marino patiently crept into the slot freezing the Elmira penalty kill. Pacan found his way behind the Jackals defence to tip in the puck as his teammate zipped a pass along the ice for a deflection past Jackals starter Jason Kasdorf.

The Beast didn't have to wait long to make it a 2-0 lead. Blain banged in his own rebound off a great wraparound attempt at 18:28 to double-up Brampton's lead late in the first period.

Before the buzzer could sound to end the opening period, Elmira's Greg Betzold got the puck past Beast starting goaltender Andrew D'Agostini from in tight on the Beast net to cut the home team's lead in half at 19:22.

The second period saw an explosion of Beast offense plus some spectacular goaltending from D'Agostini.

Brandon MacLean restored the two-goal lead at the 5:33 mark of the second period, executing a perfect deflection off a shot from Jordan Henry for a shorthanded beauty giving the Beast a 3-1 lead.

Vallorani kept the momentum going with his first goal of the night after Chris Leveille found him across the ice with a tape-to-tape pass. Coming hard down the left wing, Vallorani snapped the puck off the opposite post and in to the net at 7:15, increasing the Beast lead to three.

The Jackals got one back and made it 4-2 at the 11:56 mark as Matt Stanisz beat D'Agostini with a long point-shot through traffic for a power play goal.

The Beast kept their foot on the gas and dug deep to find another two goals before the end of the second period.

Vallorani took the puck in the slot off a nifty play along the boards from veteran forward David Ling to break in alone on the Jackals net. After his first shot was stopped, Valloroni scored his 21st goal of the year batting his own rebound in with a backhand snipe at 15:14.

Less than 45 seconds later, Pacan notched his second goal of the evening off a beautiful toe drag goal in tight. The goal chased Kasdorf from the net. Former Beast netminder Andy Iles entered the game in relief and stopped all three shots he faced in the remainder of the second period.

The Beast offense just kept on coming to start the final period. Marino added his goal at 6:10 of the third period, redirecting a Henry point shot beyond Iles for a massive 7-2 lead.

The Jackals' Guy Leboeuf found the back of the Beast net 44 seconds later to cut the lead back to four with a shot that handcuffed D'Agostini.

The Beast defense battened down the hatches for the remainder of the period to emerge with the 7-3 win.

D'Agostini made 29 saves to earn his sixth win of the season for the Beast. Kasdorf was hit with the loss. He finished the game with six goals allowed on 19 shots in 35:51 of ice time. Iles faced seven shots in relief and allowed one goal.

Notes: Molson Three Stars: 3) Henry 2) Vallorani 1) Pacan. The Beast return to action on Saturday, February 4th for the final of three straight games against the Elmira Jackals, with the Beast making the quick trip to upstate New York for their third game in as many days. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.