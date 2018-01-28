[P-Nats Media] Save the Date for the 23rd Annual P-Nat

News Release

Save the Date for the 23rd Annual P-Nats Hot Stove Banquet & Silent Sports Memorabilia Auction Set for Sunday, January 28th at Old Hickory Golf Club, featuring "Voice of the Maryland Terrapins" Johnny Holliday as Keynote Speaker

Yearly Event Set to Kick Off 2018 Season, Additional Special Guests to be Announced Soon

Woodbridge, VA---The Potomac Nationals are excited to announce the club's 23rd annual Hot Stove Banquet and Silent Auction. The official start of the 2018 season will be held on Sunday, January 28th, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm at the Old Hickory Golf Club.

The hallmark event of the club's offseason is open to the general public.

P-Nats fans, members of the booster club, official sponsors, group leaders, representatives of the Washington Nationals, and special guests of the P-Nats can spend the evening conversing about the upcoming 2018 baseball season. Along with the off-season dialogue, fans can enjoy great food and participate in an across-the-board silent sports memorabilia auction to benefit S.P.A.R.K. (Supporting Partnerships and Resources for Kids), the Education Foundation for Prince William County Public Schools.

Past auctions have included items signed by stars of the Washington Nationals. The 2018 silent auction slate incorporates items donated from Major League Baseball (MLB), Minor League Baseball (MiLB) organizations, the National Football League (NFL), the National Basketball Association (NBA), as well as the National Hockey League (NHL).

This year's banquet will include a cocktail hour from 5:30pm to 6:30pm, while the silent auction will run from 5:30pm to 7:45pm. A plated dinner and full program will run from 6:30pm to approximately 8:00pm.

The "Voice of the Potomac Nationals," and Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations, Mike Weisman, will serve as the emcee of the 2018 P-Nats Hot Stove Banquet and Silent Auction.

All fans in attendance will have the chance to hear from the program's keynote speaker, local broadcasting legend, Johnny Holliday, and other special guests of the Potomac Nationals.

As the current host of the Washington Nationals pregame and postgame shows for MASN TV, Holliday is one of the most recognizable figures in Washington D.C. sports. His credits also include coverage of the Winter and Summer Olympics, championship boxing, the USFL, and The Masters.

Holliday is in his 39th year as the "Voice of the Maryland Terrapins." He has broadcast more than 1,400 Terps' football and basketball games, including 15 bowl games and two final four appearances, as well as Maryland's National Championship victory over Indiana in 2002.

In addition to a slate full of speakers, the P-Nats will also recognize the 2017 Potomac Nationals Player of the Year, Fan of the Year, and Employee of the Year. The Red, White, & Blue will also honor Prince William County's 2017 Baseball and Softball Players of the Year.

The Hot Stove Banquet will also feature the announcement of the 2018 P-Nats Fans' Choice Bobblehead. The 2018 Fans' Choice Bobblehead is sponsored by Loyal Hygiene Solutions.

Save the date, 1/28/18, to get the latest news and discuss the upcoming P-Nats season with members of the organization, Johnny Holliday, special guests, and Nationals fans from all around the Northern Virginia region.

Old Hickory Golf Club is located at 11921 Chanceford Dr. in Woodbridge, VA 22192.

More information on RSVP's for the 2018 Potomac Nationals Hot Stove Banquet will follow in the New Year.

Old Hickory Golf Club is the premier upscale golf course, wedding, and banquet facility in the Northern Virginia area. The course at Old Hickory Golf Club was designed to fit its site with great precision. The Par-72, 7,077-yard championship layout is the work of architect Tim Freeland, who previously worked for the design firm of golf legend, Gary Player.

S.P.A.R.K.'s mission is to engage community partners to fund and promote initiatives that enhance educational excellence. Organizational priorities include: bolstering student achievement through the Innovative Grants program and other special projects, encouraging family involvement in education through the "SchoolFusion" online parent communication system, creating meaningful dialogue between the schools and the community, and uniting community resources to invest in public schools.

P-Nats' 2018 ticket plans and group events are currently on sale. For more information or to purchase any of these plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Season Ticket & Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.

