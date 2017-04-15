[P-Nats Media] Potomac Nationals Game Notes vs Wilmington

News Release

Overall Game #9 of 140

Potomac Nationals-WASHINGTON (5-3 Overall, 0-0 Home, 5-3 N. Div.) vs. Wilmington KANSAS CITY (3-5 Overall, 0-0 Road, 2-3 N. Div.) SATURDAY, 4/15/17 (6:35 pm)

Away Game #9 of 70 TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP Nationals RHP Joan Baez (0-0, 6.23) vs. Blue Rocks RHP A.J. Puckett (0-1, 1.80) G. Richard Pfitzner Stadium (6,000)

LAST TIME OUT... The P-Nats and Blue Rocks have split the first two games of this four-game series. Wilmington (3- 5) jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the sixth inning and that was enough for LHP Emilio Ogando. The Blue Rocks took Friday evening's contest 4-3 against the P-Nats. After allowing six earned runs in his first start against Potomac (5-3), Ogando stifled the P-Nats bats over six innings of work. The only blemish was a two-run opposite-field home run for C Taylor Gushue. Gushue has now homered in four straight games for the P-Nats. The switch-hitting catcher drove in all three runs for Potomac last night and now has 12 RBIs on the season. He is the Carolina league leader in home runs, slugging percentage, and runs batted in. Potomac pulled within one in the bottom of the eighth with Gushue's RBI single, but they could not muster up the final run and dropped the second game of the series. SS Edwin Lora saw his six-game hitting streak snapped yesterday. Despite goin 0-4, Lora is still third in the Carolina League in batting average (.400) and tied for second in the league in OBP (.486). RHP Jefry Rodriguez put together his best start of the season.

The lanky right-hander went six innings and allowed four runs on six hits while striking out a season-high six batters.

His biggest mistake was an Elier Hernandez home run he served up in the top of the third inning. Hernandez has been the hottest hitter for Wilmington this series going 5-8 with two extra base hits and five RBIs over the first two games of the series. The bullpen continued to keep the opposition off the scoreboard. LHP Matthew Crowover and LHP R.C.

Orlan combined to go three innings of shutout baseball allowing just two hits, two walks and with two strikeouts.

RETURNING PLAYERS... The P-Nats are returning 13 players from their roster from the 2016 season. The returning pitchers are RHP Dakota Bacus, LHP Matt Crownover, RHP Wirkin Estevez, LHP R.C. Orlan, RHP Luis Reyes, LHP Hector Silvestre, C Jake Lowery, INF Austin Davidson, 3B Kelvin Gutierrez, INF David Masters, INF Bryan Mejia, OF Dale Carey, and OF Victor Robles. Last season, the P-Nats finished in second place in the Northern Division with a record of (73-65). In the final playoff game of the season, Robles started in CF, Davidson at DH, Gutierrez at 3B, Mejia at 2B and Carey in LF. Returning pitchers Matthew Crownover and RC Orlan threw a combined 7.2 innings in the 3-1 loss on September 9th, 2016. Just over half the team has donned the Red, White and Blue in their career and most of these players have played together at some point and continue to move through the rankings together.

INTERNATIONAL FLARE... The P-Nats are proud to boast 10 international players to begin the season, including an all Dominican-born pitching rotation. RHP Luis Reyes (Sabana Grande de Palenque, DR), RHP Joan Baez (San Cristobal, DR), LHP Hector Silvestre (San Pedro De Macoris, DR) and RHP Jefry Rodriguez (Haina, DR) begin the season as the starting rotation for Potomac. Other foreign-born players include RHP Wirkin Estevez (Santo Domingo, DR), 3B Kelvin Gutierrez (Pimentel, DR), 2B Bryan Mejia (Bani, DR), INF Edwin Lora (Santo Domingo, DR), OF Telmito Agustin (Carlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands), and OF Victor Robles (Santo Domingo Este, DR). All international players have signed since 2010 when Washington revamped their international scouting and signings. Estevez's signing in 2010 makes him a pioneer for the Nationals Dominican Academy that has now created an influx of Major League talent from the Dominican Republic. The 2013 international free agent class is the most highly touted on this roster. Robles (#1), Gutierrez (#16), and Agustin (#28) were all signed in 2013 and make up 3/5 of the Baseball America top prospects for the Nationals that begin the season in Woodbridge.

TOP PROSPECTS... Potomac's Opening Day Roster contains five of Baseball America's top prospects in the Nationals organization. OF Victor Robles is the most coveted prospect in the Nationals organization at the moment, and he begins the season with the P-Nats. According to Baseball America, Robles is the top prospect in the Washington system and is ranked in the top 20 overall by every writer in the Prospect Handbook. Robles is a 19-year old prospect who is considered a five-tool player with average-near elite rankings in every skill set. 3B Kelvin Gutierrez is considered the 16th best prospect for the Nationals in 2017. He also is considered to have the best arm in the infield in the entire farm system. INF Edwin Lora (#23), OF Telmito Agustin (#28), and RHP Joan Baez (#29) round out the list for Baseball America top prospects. MLB.com Pipeline also places OF Rhett Wiseman 22nd on their list of top prospects.

#FOLKLORA... SS Edwin Lora has been dialed in at the plate over the first seven games of the season. Despite going 0-4 at the plate last night, the P-Nats shortstop is third in the league in batting average, hitting at a .400 mark (12-30) with a .486 OBP and a 1.052 OPS. Lora is third in the Carolina League in OBP. Lora has five multi-hit games for Potomac in the first eight games of the season.

GUSHUE IN... Taylor Gushue continued his hot hitting last night after a monster series against Frederick. The switch- hitting catcher knocked his third homer of the season over the right-field wall to give the P-Nats a lead they would not relinquish. Against Frederick, the University of Florida product went 4-9 (.444) in two games with two home runs (including a GS on 4/10) and 8 RBIs. His three home runs and 9 RBIs place him at the top of the league in home runs, RBIs and SLG. This is the 23-year olds first year in the Nationals organization.

DON'T TRIPP... Tripp Keister is four wins away from sole possession of second place for most wins as a Potomac Manager. Keister currently has 221 and sits in third. Second place currently belongs to Johnny Lippon at 224. Joe Cunningham is the all-time leader in wins for Potomac with 313 wins for The Red, White, and Blue. ----1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, 2014 CAROLINA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS---

Upcoming G ames and Pitching Proba bles (Third Ga me of Four-Ga me Se ries ) Sunday, April 16th VS WILMINGTON BLUE ROCKS 1:05 pm Potomac RHP Wirkin Estevez (0-1, 13.50) vs. Wilmington LHP Cristian Castillo (0-0, 0.00) Monday, April 17th VS DOWN EAST DUCKS 7:05 pm Potomac RHP Luis Reyes (1-1, 3.27) vs. Down East P TBD Tuesday, April 18th VS DOWN EAST DUCKS 7:05 pm Potomac LHP Hector Silvestre (1-0, 6.30) vs. Down East P TBD

2017 P-Nats by t he Numbers

Overall: (5-3) Home: (1-1) Road: (4-2) vs.WIL (3-2) vs. N. Division: (5-3) vs. S. Division: (0-0) First Half: (5-3) Second Half: (0-0) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current Stretch:

Last 5 Games:

(5-3) Last 10 Games:

(5-3) Longest W Streak: 3 Longest L Streak: 1 vs. RH Starter:

(3-1) vs. LH Starter:

(2-2) ------------------------------------------------------- Scoring First:

(4-1) Opposition Scores First: (1-2) One-Run Games: (2-1) Day Games:

(2-0) Night Games:

(3-3) ------------------------------------------------------- Leading After 6 Innings: (3-0) Leading After 7 Innings: (3-0) Leading After 8 Innings: (3-0) ------------------------------------------------------ Trailing After 6 Innings: (0-3) Trailing After 7 Innings: (0-3) Trailing After 8 Innings: (0-3) ------------------------------------------------------- Tied After 6 Innings: (1-0) Tied After 7 Innings: (1-0) Tied After 8 Innings: (1-0) Extra Innings:

(1-0) ------------------------------------------------------- With Baez Starting: (1-0)

POT vs. WIL Head-to-Head in 2017:

(3-2) Overall Record (1-1) Home Record (2-1) Road Record .243 Team BA 7 HR 15 Extra-Base Hits 23 RS 24 RA 6 SB/3 CS

4.21 Staff ERA 47.0 IP 45 SO/19 BB/4 HR/.232 BAA

#18 Joan Baez RHP Born (Age): December 26, 1994 (22)

Career Stats (Prior to 2017): 17-17, 3.57 ERA, 59 G, 58 GS, 267.1 IP, 236 H, 133 R, 106 ER, 9 HR, 19 HB, 123 BB, 245 K, .238 BAA Hometown: San Cristobal, DR

Height: 6'3" Weight: 190 Acquired: 2014 International Free Agent Bats/Throws: R/R Pitching Repertoire: FB/CH/CB

BIO... Baez is considered the 29th best prospect in the Nationals organization according to Baseball America. He is a flamethrower from the Dominican Republic who signed with Washington in 2014. At just 22 year of age, Baez can reach 100 mph on his fastball. He first reached 100 on the gun in 2015. Last year, he spent the entire season with Hagerstown. Baez started 27 games in the South Atlantic League and pitched to a 9-7 record with a 3.94 earned run average. He accumulated 126 innings pitched and allowed only 120 hits during that span while striking out 119 hitters.

2016 (Hagerstown Suns): 9-7, 3.94 ERA, 27 G, 27 GS, 125.2 IP, 120 H, 66 R, 55 ER, 5 HR, 11 HB, 64 BB, 119 K, .258 BAA 2015 (Hagerstown Suns): 0-1, 11.32 ERA, 3 G, 3 GS, 10.1 IP, 13 H, 13 R, 13 ER, HR, HB, 6 BB, 6 K, .295 BAA 2015 (Auburn Doubledays): 2-2, 7.13 ERA, 5 G, 5 GS, 17.2 IP, 21 H, 14 R, 14 ER, 0 HR, 2 HB, 14 BB, 17 K, .313 BAA 2015 (GCL Nationals): 1-3, 2.13 ERA, 9 G, 9 GS, 42.1 IP, 31 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 0 HR, 0 HB, 19 BB, 42 K, .211 BAA

