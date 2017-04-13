[P-Nats Media] Potomac Nationals Game Notes vs Wilmington

News Release

Overall Game #7 of 140

Potomac Nationals-WASHINGTON (4-2 Overall, 0-0 Home, 4-2 N. Div.) vs. Wilmington KANSAS CITY (2-4 Overall, 0-0 Road, 1-2 N. Div.) THURSDAY, 4/13/17 (7:05 pm)

Away Game #7 of 70 TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP Nationals LHP Hector Silvestre (0-0, 6.75) vs. Blue Rocks RHP Scott Blewett (0-0, 5.40) G. Richard Pfitzner Stadium (6,000)

LAST TIME OUT... The P-Nats came away with their second series victory in two tries on Wednesday afternoon with a 5-3 triumph in the rubber match against Frederick. RHP Luis Reyes dazzled in his second start of the season, tossing five shutout innings before allowing a two-run home run to Alex Murphy in the bottom of the sixth. Murphy was on fire for Frederick in the series, swatting a Grand Slam against Potomac a game earlier. RHP Dakota Bacus cleaned up the rest of the game allowing just one run over the final three frames on the way to his first save of the season. C Taylor Gushue capped off a fantastic series with his first multi-hit performance of the season. The P-Nats' backstop went 3-4 with 4 RBIs including a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning against Keys' starter Keegan Akin. Gushue finished the series with 8 RBIs after crushing a grand slam in the first inning of the first game of the series. SS Edwin Lora continued his hot hitting, going 2-3 in the final game of the series, reaching base 3 times all game and extending his hitting streak to five games. 3B Kelvin Gutierrez went 1-4 and now has a hit in every 2017 Potomac Nationals game. CF Victor Robles smacked his first triple of the season, finishing the game 2-4 with a run scored. The P-Nats open up The Pfitz tonight at 7:05 pm against a familiar foe, the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

RETURNING PLAYERS... The P-Nats are returning 13 players from their roster from the 2016 season. The returning pitchers are RHP Dakota Bacus, LHP Matt Crownover, RHP Wirkin Estevez, LHP R.C. Orlan, RHP Luis Reyes, LHP Hector Silvestre, C Jake Lowery, INF Austin Davidson, 3B Kelvin Gutierrez, INF David Masters, INF Bryan Mejia, OF Dale Carey, and OF Victor Robles. Last season, the P-Nats finished in second place in the Northern Division with a record of (73-65). In the final playoff game of the season, Robles started in CF, Davidson at DH, Gutierrez at 3B, Mejia at 2B and Carey in LF. Returning pitchers Matthew Crownover and RC Orlan threw a combined 7.2 innings in the 3-1 loss on September 9th, 2016. Just over half the team has donned the Red, White and Blue in their career and most of these players have played together at some point and continue to move through the rankings together.

INTERNATIONAL FLARE... The P-Nats are proud to boast 10 international players to begin the season, including an all Dominican-born pitching rotation. RHP Luis Reyes (Sabana Grande de Palenque, DR), RHP Joan Baez (San Cristobal, DR), LHP Hector Silvestre (San Pedro De Macoris, DR) and RHP Jefry Rodriguez (Haina, DR) begin the season as the starting rotation for Potomac. Other foreign-born players include RHP Wirkin Estevez (Santo Domingo, DR), 3B Kelvin Gutierrez (Pimentel, DR), 2B Bryan Mejia (Bani, DR), INF Edwin Lora (Santo Domingo, DR), OF Telmito Agustin (Carlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands), and OF Victor Robles (Santo Domingo Este, DR). All international players have signed since 2010 when Washington revamped their international scouting and signings. Estevez's signing in 2010 makes him a pioneer for the Nationals Dominican Academy that has now created an influx of Major League talent from the Dominican Republic. The 2013 international free agent class is the most highly touted on this roster. Robles (#1), Gutierrez (#16), and Agustin (#28) were all signed in 2013 and make up 3/5 of the Baseball America top prospects for the Nationals that begin the season in Woodbridge.

TOP PROSPECTS... Potomac's Opening Day Roster contains five of Baseball America's top prospects in the Nationals organization. OF Victor Robles is the most coveted prospect in the Nationals organization at the moment, and he begins the season with the P-Nats. According to Baseball America, Robles is the top prospect in the Washington system and is ranked in the top 20 overall by every writer in the Prospect Handbook. Robles is a 19-year old prospect who is considered a five-tool player with average-near elite rankings in every skill set.

3B Kelvin Gutierrez is considered the 16th best prospect for the Nationals in 2017. He also is considered to have the best arm in the infield in the entire farm system. INF Edwin Lora (#23), OF Telmito Agustin (#28), and RHP Joan Baez (#29) round out the list for Baseball America top prospects. MLB.com Pipeline also places OF Rhett Wiseman 22nd on their list of top prospects.

MUY CALIENTE... All five Dominican born position players have been on fire to start the season. Kelvin Gutierrez has a hit in all six Potomac games so far. Edwin Lora has a five-game hitting streak and is 6th in the Carolina League in average at .391. Victor Robles leads the team in several categories (R, 2B, TB, SLG, OPS).

Combined, all five players are batting .317 (39-123) through the first six games including 7 more hits yesterday.

They have scored a combined 23 runs, driven in 13 RBI, smacked 14 XBH incl. 3 HR, and collected 61 bases.

GUSHUE IN... Taylor Gushue had a huge series against Frederick. The University of Florida product went 4-9 (.444) in two games with two home runs (including a GS on 4/10) and 8 RBIs. Those numbers place him at the top of the league in home runs with teammate Ian Sagdal and second in the Carolina League in RBIs (One behind Jairo Beras of Down East). This is the 23-year olds first year in the Nationals organization.

Upcoming G ames and Pitching Proba bles (First Ga me of Four-Ga me Se ries) Friday, April 14th VS WILMINTON BLUE ROCKS 7:05 pm Potomac RHP Jefry Rodriguez (0-0, 9.00) vs. Wilmington LHP Emilio Ogando (0-0, 13.50) Saturday, April 15th VS WILMINGTON BLUE ROCKS 6:35 pm Potomac RHP Joan Baez (0-0, 6.23) vs. Wilmington RHP A.J. Puckett (0-1, 1.80) Sunday, April 16th VS WILMINGTON BLUE ROCKS 1:05 pm Potomac RHP Wirkin Estevez (0-1, 13.50) vs. Wilmington LHP Cristian Castillo (0-0, 0.00)

2017 P-Nats by t he Numbers

Overall: (4-2) Home: (0-0) Road: (4-2) vs.WIL (2-1) vs. N. Division: (4-2) vs. S. Division: (0-0) First Half: (4-2) Second Half: (0-0) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current Stretch:

Last 5 Games:

(4-2) Last 10 Games:

(4-2) Longest W Streak: 3 Longest L Streak: 1 vs. RH Starter:

(2-1) vs. LH Starter:

(2-1) ------------------------------------------------------- Scoring First:

(4-1) Opposition Scores First: (0-1) One-Run Games: (2-0) Day Games:

(2-0) Night Games:

(2-2) ------------------------------------------------------- Leading After 6 Innings: (3-0) Leading After 7 Innings: (3-0) Leading After 8 Innings: (3-0) ------------------------------------------------------ Trailing After 6 Innings: (0-2) Trailing After 7 Innings: (0-2) Trailing After 8 Innings: (0-2) ------------------------------------------------------- Tied After 6 Innings: Tied After 7 Innings: Tied After 8 Innings: Extra Innings:

(1-0) ------------------------------------------------------- With Silvestre Starting: (1-0)

POT vs. WIL Head-to-Head in 2017:

(2-1) Overall Record (0-0) Home Record (2-1) Road Record .233 Team BA 4 HR 11 Extra-Base Hits 14 RS 16 RA 4 SB/3 CS

4.34 Staff ERA 29.0 IP 32 SO/15 BB/3 HR/.216 BAA

#25 Hector Silvestre LHP Born (Age): December 14, 1992 (24)

Career Stats (Prior to 2017): 23-14, 3.01 ERA, 74 G, 62 GS, 326.1 IP288 H, 130 ER, 109 R, 22 HR, 12 HB, 97 BB, 241 K, .237 BAA Hometown: San Pedro de Macoris, DR

Height: 6'3" Weight: 180 Acquired: 2011 International Free Agent Bats/Throws: R/R Pitching Repertoire: FB/CH/CB

BIO... Silvestre returns to Potomac for his fourth season wearing Red, White and Blue. Last season he made three starts for the P-Nats at the end of the season. After battling injuries most of the season, the native of the Dominican Republic finished with 31.2 innings in 2016. Over his final three starts with the P-Nats, the 24-year old allowed 12 hits in 13 innings and netted a 2.08 ERA. Ranked second in the Gulf Coast League in wins, ERA and WHIP in 2013

2016 (Potomac Nationals): 0-0, 2.08 ERA, 3 G, 3 GS, 13 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 HR, 0 HB, 10 BB, 8 K, .240 BAA 2016 (Hagerstown Suns): 1-0, 1.80 ERA, G, GS, 5 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 3 K, .222 BAA 2016 (Auburn Doubledays): 0-0, 0.00 ERA, G, GS, 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, BB, 3 K, .313 BAA 2016 (GCL Nationals): 0-0, 0.93 ERA, 4 G, 4 GS, 9.2 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 11 K, .263 BAA

