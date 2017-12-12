P-Bruins Win Fourth Straight with 4-1 Victory in Bridgeport

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins
News Release
Bridgeport, CT - The Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers 4-1 for their fourth consecutive victory. The P-Bruins got two goals from Austin Czarnik and goals apiece from Colton Hargrove and Sena Acolatse while Zane McIntyre made his twelfth start of the year in net.
In a fast-moving first period, Bridgeport was able to strike first at 9:13. Scott Eansor created a turnover at the blue line and wristed a shot towards McIntyre from the right point. Ben Holmstrom screened the Providence goaltender in front and the puck found the back of the net for Eansor's 10th goal of the season. The unassisted goal was the only score of the period as Providence entered the locker room down 1-0.
It looked as if that score would hold through the second period, but with just 2:28 to play the P-Bruins turned defense into offense. Czarnik poked the puck away from Bridgeport at the blue line and started a 2-on-0 break with Anton Blidh. They played give-and-go as Blidh quickly returned a pass from Czarnik and Czarnik's seventh goal of the season tied things up 1-1 after 40 minutes.
Hargrove wasted little time giving Providence a lead they would not relinquish, scoring his seventh goal of the season just 21 seconds into the third. Off a pass from Czarnik, Jordan Szwarz beat Kristers Gudlevskis on the right side but rang the right post. The puck went out to Hargrove, who spun and swept a shot by Gudlevskis on the left doorstep to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead. Acolatse gave Providence some breathing room at 6:52 with his first goal as a member of the team. Blidh fought for the puck at the right blue line and snuck the puck over to Acolatse driving towards the net. He beat Gudlevskis glove side to give the P-Bruins a 3-1 lead, and a late empty net goal from Czarnik gave Providence a 4-1 win.
McIntyre stopped 26 of 27 shots while Gudlevskis stopped 23 of 26. Providence was 0-3 on the power play and 4-4 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action Friday for a 7:05 pm tilt with the Hartford Wolf Pack, the first of three straight games at the Dunk for Providence.
