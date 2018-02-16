P-Bruins Win Defensive Battle with Bridgeport 1-0 in Shootout

February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in a shootout Friday night 1-0 in the first game of their three-game weekend. The P-Bruins earned their sixth shootout win of the season while Zane McIntyre notched his fifth shutout of the the season in net.

The Providence Bruins were the more aggressive team during the first period, and it showed in the shots category with 9-5 advantage. The team had the majority of zone time and earned two power plays in the period, but were unsuccessful on both. Bridgeport's best chance of the period came in the final minutes with a 5 on 3 power play, but the Sound Tigers could not convert and the sides headed to their locker rooms scoreless.

Bridgeport's offense started to show signs of life in the second with 12 shots on goal. The P-Bruins also had 12 shots on goal, but continued to get the better of the chances. The last five minutes of the period was where they got their best looks, highlighted by a shot in close from Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson. However, McIntyre and Sound Tigers goalie Christopher Gibson shut down any and all attempts to keep each side off the board after 40 minutes.

After a scoreless third, the game headed to overtime where Bridgeport had several opportunities to take the win. The team had two 4-on-3 power plays in the five minute period, but the P-Bruins defense held strong to send things to a shootout. Kenny Agostino led things off for Providence and scored over the left pad of Gibson, but Casey Bailey knotted things up 1-1 in round two. With a chance to win it in round three, Austin Czarnik scored his second shootout winner of the season to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 victory.

McIntyre stopped all 29 shots he faced while Gibson stopped all 30. Providence was 4-4 on the power play and 6-6 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action tomorrow when they begin a home-and-home series with the Thunderbirds in Springfield at 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.