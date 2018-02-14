P-Bruins Week in Review

Providence, RI - Facing two tough opponents and games on three consecutive days for the eighth time this season, the Providence Bruins easily put together their best weekend of the calendar year. This weekend saw them take five of six possible points in the standings with two victories and a shootout loss. With a record of 28-16-3-2 and 61 points, the team remains in third place in the Atlantic Division but has jumped into a tie with Utica for the fourth best record in the Eastern Conference.

Welcoming the first-place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to the Dunk on Friday, the P-Bruins dominated with 43 shots and a 4-0 win. Zane McIntyre stopped all 22 shots the Penguins threw at him, recording his fourth shutout of the season and second in as many tries against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Saturday night Providence brought home another victory behind an action-packed first period against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Ryan Fitzgerald and Zach Senyshyn scored 16 seconds apart and Colton Hargrove added another to give the P-Bruins three unanswered goals to start the game. Bridgeport would get a late first period goal, but that was the last time either team found the back of the net and Providence went on to a 3-1 win. The P-Bruins faced the Penguins again Sunday afternoon at the Dunk, but despite scoring the first two goals of the game Wilkes/Barre Scranton came back to tie the game and eventually win it in a shootout 3-2.

McIntyre started two games this weekend and his stats continue to improve as he now has a 16-10-4 record with a 2.58 GAA and 90.8% save percentage in 32 games played. He stopped 54 of 56 shots over the weekend and has now allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his last ten appearances. Saturday night at Webster Bank Arena, Binnington started his 17th game of the season in net, blocking a season-high 36 of 37 shots on net in a winning effort. That improved his save percentage to 92.7% and lowered his GAA to 2.03, good for fourth in the AHL.

Tommy Cross, Adam Payerl and Hargrove led the way with two goals each this weekend but Jordan Szwarz led in overall scoring with four points. Szwarz continues to pace the team with 15 goals on the season while Austin Czarnik, who did not play this weekend because he was on recall to Boston, leads with 29 assists and 42 points. Those points have him tied for eighth in the AHL in scoring while his 1.11 points per game ranks sixth among current AHL players.

The P-Bruins have another three-in-three weekend ahead and again it will all be within their division. The team hosts Bridgeport at the Dunk Friday at 7:05pm before the start of a home-and-home series with the Thunderbirds. After playing in Springfield at 7:05pm Saturday, Providence will welcome the Thunderbirds to the Dunk at 3:05pm Sunday.

