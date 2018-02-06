P-Bruins Week in Review

February 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins split this weekend's home-and-home series with the Hartford Wolf Pack, winning 2-1 in overtime on Friday before losing 3-1 on Saturday. With 56 points and a record of 26-16-3-1, the Providence Bruins are now 3rd in the Atlantic Division while Hartford remains in sixth. The P-Bruins are fifth overall in the Eastern Conference after taking two of a possible four weekend points.

In Friday night's home game against Hartford, Providence defeated the Wolf Pack 2-1 in overtime behind two goals from Austin Czarnik. His game-winner occurred with just 25 seconds left in overtime. Zane McIntyre looked strong in net during his 27th start of the season, stopping 20 of 21 shots faced. The Pack bounced back Saturday night with a 3-1 win over the P-Bruins to tie their weekend series. Coming into the second period down 2-0, Colton Hargrove notched his 10th goal of the season to put the score at 2-1. However, Hartford quickly regained their two-goal lead with a tally from Ryan Gropp.

With back-to-back starts, McIntyre now has 30 appearances this season and holds a record of 15-10-3-3. His season stats are improving after a tough start as he currently has a GAA of 2.70 with a save percentage of 0.904%. He has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his last eight games played after allowing three or more in six of his previous seven. McIntyre stopped 40 of 44 shots this weekend while opposing goalie Alexandar Georgiev, who saw a season-high 50 shots from Providence on Friday, stopped 64 of 67.

Czarnik added on to his team lead of 42 points with his two goals on Friday. That total is good for seventh in the AHL, but is only three away from the top spot. Both of his goals on Friday came via the power play, and Czarnik now leads Providence with seven goals while on the man-advantage. Jordan Szwarz continues to lead the team with 15 goals despite not recording one this week and in rating at +23.

The P-Bruins look to regain second place in the division with a three-game weekend ahead. Providence will host the first place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the Dunk at 7:05pm on Friday. The Penguins hold a record of 28-12-3-1 and will return to the Dunk on Sunday to face the P-Bruins for a 3:05pm matchup. Meanwhile, the Bruins will travel to Bridgeport, CT on Saturday for a 7:00pm game against fourth place Bridgeport Sound Tigers (23-17-4-2).

