P-BRUINS WEEK IN REVIEW

News Release

Providence, RI - Following one of their few rough patches of the season, the Providence Bruins bounced back this weekend with victories in two of their three games and jumped back into second place in the Atlantic Division. With a record of 24-13-3-1 and 52 points, the P-Bruins also have the fifth best record in the Eastern Conference and have reestablished themselves among the AHL's elite. It was easily their best weekend of the calendar year as they halted a season-worst four game losing streak and took four of six possible points.

In one of the best games of the season, Providence took down the first place Penguins 1-0 at the Dunk behind 28 saves from Zane McIntyre and a late power play goal from Tommy Cross. They fell 3-2 in Bridgeport Saturday night, but rode another strong performance from McIntyre and a season best 48 shots on goal Sunday to beat the Thunderbirds 2-0. Ryan Fitzgerald scored the eventual game-winner with seven minutes left and McIntyre recorded his second consecutive shutout.

McIntyre was perfect in his two starts, stopping all 55 shots he faced while posting back-to-back shutouts for the first time in his career. His performance was good enough for the American Hockey League to honor him with Player of the Week honors, the second P-Bruin (Kenny Agostino) to win the award this season. All-Star Jordan Binnington fell in his lone start this weekend, but still is second in the AHL with a 1.88 GAA and is fourth with a save percentage of 92.9%.

The team's scoring was pretty evenly spread out over the weekend with five players earning two points each. Agostino, Peter Cehlarik and Austin Czarnik all had two assists while Fitzgerald and Jordan Szwarz each had a goal and an assist. Szwarz was the only player with a multipoint game and with his goal Sunday added on to his team-leading total of 15. Czarnik continues to lead in overall scoring with 35 points aided by his team leading 26 assists, and his helper total ranks him eighth in the AHL.

Providence has just three more games before the All-Star break with only one of those games coming at home. Their schedule start tomorrow in Lehigh Valley when they take on the Phantoms for the first time this year at 7:05pm. After a day off Thursday, the P-Bruins return home Friday at 7:05pm for Military Appreciation night at the Dunk against the Hershey Bears featuring special jerseys honoring the U.S. Armed Forces. They conclude their weekend by traveling to Springfield for a 7:05pm face-off with the Thunderbirds.

The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 25 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.

