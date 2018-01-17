P-Bruins Week in Review

News Release

Providence, RI - With another weekend of play behind them, the Providence Bruins have now reached the halfway point of the season in playoff position. They have tallied 48 points in their 38 games which is good for third place in the Atlantic Division. The P-Bruins currently sit in sixth place overall in the Eastern Conference at 22-12-3-1 after one of the few rough weekends of their season. The team fell in all three games, taking just one of a possible six points.

In their opening game of the weekend, Providence fell 3-2 to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at home. Despite an early goal from Peter Cehlarik 2:08 into the game, the Sound Tigers were able to strike late in the third to finish a 3-2 win. On Saturday night the P-Bruins faced them again, this time heading on the road to Bridgeport. The Sound Tigers scored first with a goal late in the first period, but Ryan Fitzgerald was able to level the score with just 3:03 left to play. Things stayed even through overtime, so the teams headed to a shootout where Bridgeport was able to pull off a 2-1 win. In their final matchup of the weekend, the team welcomed the Springfield Thunderbirds to the Dunkin Donuts Center. After an action-packed end to the first period that saw Colton Hargrove and Kenny Agostino score for the Bruins, they headed to the first intermission up 2-1. However, Springfield scored four unanswered goals to comeback for a 5-2 victory.

Agostino and Hargrove led the team in scoring over the weekend with each of them recording two points over the three games. By adding an assist against Springfield, All-Star Austin Czarnik keeps his team lead in points with 33. Through the weekend Szwarz still ranks among the AHL's best in plus/minus with a rating of 20, which is the sixth best in the league. After a playing a majority of the minutes in net this weekend, All-Star Jordan Binnington is among the top three AHL goalies in GAA and save percentage.

Looking ahead to next week, Providence will be hoping to stop their four-game winless streak and push themselves back towards the top of the conference. They kick off the weekend with a home game Friday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:05pm and follow that up with a road game in Springfield Saturday at 7pm. Finally, the P-Bruins close out the weekend with the Hershey Bears coming to the Dunkin Donuts Center on Sunday at 3:05pm.

