P-Bruins Week in Review

News Release

After a bit of a rough stretch, the Providence Bruins are back to their winning ways and are one of the hottest teams in the Atlantic Division. With a clean sweep of their weekend games, the P-Bruins are on a season-best four game win streak and have jumped up to second in their division. The team is 13-6-2 with 28 points after taking all six possible points in the standings and moving to third place overall in the conference.

The P-Bruins started the weekend off at the Dunk with a 3-2 victory over the Binghamton Devils behind a "Gordie Howe Hat-Trick" from Ryan Fitzgerald. Facing those same Devils Saturday, Jordan Szwarz netted two goals, including a third period game-winner, to wrap up their two game series with a 4-2 win. Providence traveled to Bridgeport for their final game of the weekend Sunday, scoring four unanswered goals to beat the Sound Tigers by a 4-1 final.

Austin Czarnik led the team in scoring for the weekend, posting two goals and three assists for five points. He has taken over as the team leader in season scoring with 18 points and is now in a three-way tie with Szwarz and Colton Hargrove for the lead in goals with seven. Both of his goals came Sunday in Bridgeport with his first tying the game 1-1 and the second coming via an empty netter to seal the win. Both Czarnik and Szwarz had a +5 rating for the weekend with Szwarz taking over the season lead for rating at +12.

In net Zane McIntyre was strong in his two starts, stopping 54 of 57 shots for a save percentage of 94.7%. It hasn't been the smoothest of starts for the All-Star goaltender, but December of last season was when he played his best and the P-Bruins hope that will be the case again this season. Backup Jordan Binnington continues to impress when given his chance, as he stopped 25 of 27 shots Saturday night in his lone weekend appearance.

For the only time this season, the P-Bruins will play three home games in three days starting Friday at 7:05pm against the Wolf Pack. The team then welcomes the Utica Comets to town for back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday's 3:05pm face-off marking the 2,000th regular season game in the history of the Providence Bruins franchise.

