P-Bruins Week in Review

Providence, RI - The postseason has begun for the P-Bruins, but the team may have got the hardest first-round draw of anyone else out there. Providence, the four seed in the Atlantic Division, is facing off against the number one overall team in the AHL and playoff nemesis Wilkes-Barre Scranton. The Penguins have eliminated Providence three of the last four seasons from the playoffs, including a sweep in this same round a season ago.

The series is off to an exciting start, as each team earned a tight victory in Providence this weekend. Providence started the series with a 2-1 win thanks to two power play goals from rookies Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen. Sunday's game could come back to haunt them, as just 63 seconds away from a 2-0 series lead, the Penguins scored to tie the game and eventually went on to a 6-5 OT win. Zane McIntyre earned both starts in net while Heinen and Chris Porter led the team with two goals each. Tommy Cross leads in overall points with three.

Cross returns from Boston after getting his first taste of NHL action this season in their first round series with Ottawa. The P-Bruin captain suited up for game three and registered his first career playoff assist that night. He was sent back to Providence in time for Sunday's game two. Now that Boston's playoff run is over, Sean Kuraly also returns to Providence and will look to provide the same spark he gave Boston. The sudden household name netted his first two career NHL goals in game five, including the OT game-winner.

After practices Tuesday and Wednesday at the Dunk, the P-Bruins will head to Wilkes-Barre for the conclusion of this best-of-five series. Game three will be at 7:05pm Thursday and game four will be the same time the following night. Should it be necessary, a decisive game five would take place Sunday at 3:05pm.

The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 20 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.

