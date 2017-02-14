P-Bruins Week in Review

February 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





*Providence, RI -* The Providence Bruins completed a busy week of action, playing four games in six nights and taking five of a possible eight points. The P-Bruins kicked off the week with their second Tuesday game of the season, defeating the Albany Devils 4-1 on the road. The team had a home-and-home with Bridgeport Friday and Saturday, but could not win either match up with a team now just two points behind them in the standings. After their first shutout of the season at home 1-0, Providence was able to salvage a point Saturday in Bridgeport losing 5-4 in a shootout. The P-Bruins finished their weekend at home with a 4-1 win over Springfield as Noel Acciari netted their first hat-trick of the season. The team is 28-13-5-4 with 65 pts, good for third in the Atlantic division and third in the Eastern Conference.

The P-Bruins received strong goaltending from Malcolm Subban this week and the former first round pick is finding his stride after a slow start to the season. Despite a 1-1 record on the week, he stopped 52 of 54 shots and made tremendous saves to keep Providence in each game he played. He has put together his best month of the season so far as he has stopped 96.3% of the shots he's faced in February. Zane McIntyre, however, suffered his first loss of any kind in Saturday's shootout loss in Bridgeport. He allowed a season high in goals and took a loss to end his 10-game winning streak.

Acciari's hat-trick helped him lead the team in goals for the week, but Tommy Cross led the team in scoring with four points (two goals and two assists). Cross is now four games from tying Andrew Bodnarchuk for third all-time in P-Bruins history and can stand alone atop that list by the end of the season. Jordan Szwarz is pacing the club with 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) and Peter Cehlarik continues to lead in goals (18) as he has most of the season.

Cehlarik headlines the roster moves for Providence, as the rookie was recalled to Boston February 7 and made his NHL debut on February 12 against Vancouver. The following day saw him earn his first two points against Montreal as he picked up two assists in the game. With Boston heading on a bye week, Cehlarik was sent back to Providence February 13. In what continues to be a merry-go-round of backup goalies in Boston, the team assigned McIntyre to Providence on February 8 after recalling Anton Khudobin.

