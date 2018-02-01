P-Bruins Week in Review: All-Star Weekend

News Release

Providence, RI - The 2018 AHL All-Star Classic took place at the Adirondack Bank Center in the Utica Memorial Auditorium and the Providence Bruins had two representatives at the event. Center Austin Czarnik and goaltender Jordan Binnington each made their first All-Star appearance and competed in both the Skills Competition and All-Star Challenge tournament.

The All-Star festivities kicked off Sunday night with the AHL Skills Competition, and each Providence representative participated in three events. First up was the AHL Live Rapid Fire in which goalies faced ten total shots from two different skaters. Binnington led things off by stopping 9-10 shots thrown at him by Cameron Schilling and Luke Kunin. Czarnik followed by scoring on one of the five shots he put on Antoine Bibeau and the East went on to win the event.

In the Turning Stone Resort Casino Pass and Score, Binnington faced three attempts from Central Division skaters who skated 3-on-0 against him. He was able to stop two of the three shots he faced, but Czarnik and the Atlantic couldn't get a shot by Bibeau as the West took the event by a 6-2 score. The final challenge of the night was the Dunkin' Donuts Breakaway Relay, and although Czarnik didn't score in his lone chance Binnington stuff all five shots he faced. That helped the East win the Skills Competition 18-12 and his performance was good enough for him to be named the CCM Top Goaltender along with Ontario's Cal Petersen.

Next up was the AHL All-Star Challenge Monday night, a round-robin tournament among the league's four divisions played at 3-on-3 for two five-minutes halves. Representing the Atlantic Division, Binnington got the start in the first game of the night and recorded a win against the Central despite not saving a shot. Czarnik recorded an assist on the final goal of the game as the Atlantic walked away with a 5-2 win in game one. Game two was not as kind, as despite a goal from Czarnik and five saves from Binnington the Atlantic fell to the Pacific 4-3. In their final game of the night, Binnington started and stopped all three shots he faced and Czarnik scored an unassisted goal. That again would not be enough as the North Division came away with a 4-3 win.

Czarnik finished the event with two goals and an assist while Binnington finished stopped 8 of 11 shots he faced. He started two of the three games, going 1-1. The Atlantic, who went 1-2, did not qualify for the final and the North Division ultimately won the event over the Pacific. The two All-Stars and the rest of the P-Bruins will be back in action Friday at the Dunk when the team takes on the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05pm.

