P-Bruins Week in Review: 4/5/17

News Release

Providence, RI - The final days of the regular season are here, and the Providence Bruins are on the verge of their fifth straight postseason berth. With just three games remaining, the P-Bruins have a magic number of two, meaning just one win or one Bridgeport loss clinches a playoff spot.

It was a productive weekend of games, as the team swept a home-and-home with Bridgeport to take control of their playoff future. After being down 1-0 entering the third, Providence stormed back with two goals to steal a 2-1 victory on home ice Friday. The next night was a less stressful one for the baby B's, as Malcolm Subban's first shutout of the season helped Providence to a 3-0 win. The team capped their weekend Sunday with a 2-1 loss at the Dunk against first place Wilkes-Barre Scranton.

The team sits at 43-21-5-4 and 95 points, tied with Lehigh Valley for second most points in the both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. The Phantoms currently hold the tie breaker over Providence, but with a game remaining between the two clubs seeding is yet to be determined.

Jake DeBrusk led Providence with two goals on the weekend while Austin Czarnik led the club with three assists. Along with Peter Mueller, the trio were tied for the team lead in weekend scoring with three points as well as in rating with a +3 each. Jordan Szwarz continues to pace the team in season scoring categories, and if the season ended today he'd be the first player in franchise history to lead in goals, assists, points, rating and penalty minutes. Zane McIntyre, who was 1-1 this weekend, continues to lead the AHL in both GAA and save percentage.

How much longer the team will have the services of their all-star goalie remain to be seen, as on April 10 Boston recalled him on an emergency basis. He has been up and down on several occasions this season, but needless to say it would be a huge blow for Providence if he were to miss time in the NHL. That same day the P-Bruins also lost Charlie McAvoy, who signed his entry-level deal and reported to Boston after four games in the AHL. To make up for those loses, the team recalled goalies Dan Vladar and Matt Ginn from Atlanta in addition to Ben Marshall and former Brown hockey star Mark Naclerio. The team also received Boston prospect Jesse Gabrielle after he spent all of this season in the WHL.

Providence finishes up their regular season this week starting Wednesday when they travel to Springfield for a 7:05pm faceoff with the Thunderbirds. They then finish with two tough road games in a row Friday against Lehigh Valley and Saturday in Hershey.

