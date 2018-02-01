P-Bruins Week in Review: 12/27/17 - 1/2/18

News Release

Providence, RI - The calendar has flipped to 2018 and the Providence Bruins boast the best record in the Eastern Conference. The team took five of a possible six points last week to close out their season-long eight-game road trip and have cemented themselves as one of the AHL's elite teams. The P-Bruins sit atop the Atlantic Division with a 21-8-3 record and their 45 points rank them second in the entire AHL.

The P-Bruins started the week off with a come-from-behind victory in Utica, fighting their way out of a two-goal deficit in the third. With just 1:13 to play and the goalie pulled, Matt Beleskey scored the game tying goal to make things 4-4 into a shootout. Kenny Agostino scored the only goal of the shootout and Providence walked away with a 5-4 win. Facing those same Comets Friday night, the P-Bruins played from ahead almost the entire way and won by a 3-1 final. They finished the week in Belleville, but despite a third period comeback to send the game to overtime Providence fell 3-2 in their 2017 finale.

Anton Blidh led the club with two goals on the week, but with his goal on Wednesday Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson tied Jordan Szwarz for the team lead with ten goals on the season. Agostino scored in each game for a team-best four points and has now pushed his point streak up to team-high six games in a row. Austin Czarnik continues to hold the team lead with 28 points on the season while Jordan Szwarz is fifth in the AHL and first on the team with a +20 rating.

In net, both Zane McIntyre and Jordan Binnington recorded wins with McIntyre suffering the overtime loss Saturday. McIntyre made 26 saves on Wednesday and 29 on Saturday while Binnington stopped all but one of the 22 shots he faced Friday.

Providence kicks off the new year with a home game against Hartford at 7:05pm on Friday. They travel to Springfield Saturday at 7:05pm and finish off the weekend Sunday at home against Syracuse at 3:05pm.

