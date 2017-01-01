P-Bruins Week in Review: 12/26/16-1/1/17

January 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins remained one of the hottest teams in the AHL, capping off the final week of the calendar year winning all four of their games to complete a five-game road trip sweep. The P-Bruins started the post-Christmas schedule with a 4-2 win in Albany Monday night followed by a 3-2 victory in Hartford the following evening. After two days off, they finished off 2016 with a 5-2 win in Wilkes-Barre Scranton and a 4-1 victory in Hershey. They now have points in 19 of their last 20 games and have moved into fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Zane McIntyre, who was recently named AHL Goaltender of the Month, continued to be the number one goalie in the league by earning wins in both of his starts and pushing his personal win streak up to nine games. He stopped 53 of 57 shots for a 93% save percentage and a 2.00 GAA to further his AHL lead in each category. Colby Cave led the team with three goals for the week, but rookie Peter Cehlarik continues to lead overall with 14. That number is good for second among rookies and tied for sixth in the AHL. Cave and Cehlarik were tied with Jordan Szwarz and Jake DeBrusk with four points each this week, but Wayne Simpson holds the lead with 23 points for the season.

Captain Tommy Cross will play his 250th game the team come Friday night and has a chance to make Providence history this season. He can move into fifth all-time in franchise history if he reaches 256 games played and fourth if he skates in 257 games. He also has a chance to reach first place if he can skate in 278 games with sole possession coming at 279, a milestone within reach this season.

The roster stayed pretty much intact this week with a couple of exceptions. Brown University alum Mark Naclerio was sent to the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL December 26 after dealing with injury most of the month. Ben Marshall was promoted from Atlanta December 31 and made his AHL debut that night for Providence. Veteran Chris Porter, who was on a PTO with the club, earned a season-long AHL deal with the P-Bruins which he signed December 29.

The P-Bruin's schedule returns to normal this week as they will play their usual set of three weekend games. The team begins a home-and-home series with the Springfield ThunderBirds Friday night at the Dunk and will head to Springfield Saturday before returning home for a 3:05 pm Sunday faceoff with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

- - - - -

The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 20 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.

For all the latest Providence Bruins news and updates visit ProvidenceBruins.com or follow the team on Facebook at facebook.com/providencebruins or Twitter at twitter.com/AHLBruins.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.