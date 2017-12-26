P-Bruins Week in Review: 12/20/17

News Release

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins wrapped up their pre-Christmas schedule last week, playing games four and five of a season-long eight-game road trip. The team split their set of match-ups, taking two of a possible four points over the weekend. The P-Bruins continue to sit atop the Atlantic Division standings with a record of 19-8-2-0, and their 40 points in 29 games place them third overall in the Eastern Conference.

Despite two goals from Justin Hickman on Friday, the P-Bruins fell to their division foe Hartford 6-4 to begin the week. Providence brought a 3-2 lead into the third period, but the Wolf Pack scored four unanswered goals in the third to stun the Bruins and take the game. Saturday's tilt with Springfield got off to a wild start, as each team scored in the opening four minutes of play. However, neither side hit the back of the net for the remainder of the game and a shootout was needed to determine a winner. Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, who had scored the only goal for Providence in the game, eventually won it with a sweet goal in the fifth round of the shootout as the P-Bruins entered the holiday break with a 2-1 victory.

Hickman's two goals Friday gave him the team lead for the weekend and tied him with Kenny Agostino, who had a goal and an assist, for most weekend points. Austin Czarnik continues to lead the team in seasons scoring with 26 points and Jordan Szwarz continues to lead in goals, but an injury barred him from adding on to his team-best 10 tallies. In net, Jordan Binnington provided the team's best effort of the weekend in his lone start Saturday. He stopped all but one of the 24 shots he faced in regulation and overtime and followed that up by stopping four of five shootout attempts.

Providence received a major boost to a roster that has taken a hit due to NHL recalls when Boston waived Matt Beleskey and assigned him to the P-Bruins on December 15. He scored his first goal as a P-Bruin Friday in Hartford, the first AHL goal the veteran has had since November 13, 2013 when he played for Norfolk. After a one-game stint with Boston, Colby Cave is also back with the team after making his NHL debut December 21.

The P-Bruins wrap the calendar year by wrapping up their eight-game road trip. They will take on the Utica Comets Wednesday and Friday at 7pm and conclude December with a 7pm face-off with the Belleville Senators on Saturday.

