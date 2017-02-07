P-Bruins Week in Review 1/31/17 -

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins had a quiet week with just one home game over the weekend. Friday marked their first game of February and first since the All-Star break as they defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-1. Alex Grant, Noel Acciari and Danton Heinen picked up goals in the game, but it was Tyler Randell that had his first multipoint game of the year to lead the team with two points.

Peter Cehlarik leads the team in goals, but the team will be without his services for the foreseeable future. Today Boston recalled the 21-year old who is in his first professional season with the Bruins organization after 40 games with Providence. The 90th pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Cehlarik has 18 goals and 15 assists for 33 points and had a rating of +9. He is ninth in the AHL in goals and second among rookies. Though it is a big loss for Providence, it is the only roster move the team made this week.

Jordan Szwarz remains the team leader in both points (34) and assists (24) while Wayne Simpson leads in rating (+17). Malcolm Subban continues to play well after a slow start to the year with another win Friday. He led the P-Bruins to victory Friday with 26 saves and has now allowed two goals or fewer in each of his last eight games. Tommy Cross inched closer to Providence history as well. He is now eight games away from 260 games played, which would tie Andrew Bodnarchuk for third in team history.

Providence remains both third in the Atlantic and third in the Eastern Conference with a record of 26-12-5-3 (60 pts). The P-Bruins have a very busy week starting tonight in Albany at 7pm. They will continue their stretch of four games in six nights Friday at the Dunk at 7:05 pm for the first of a home-and-home against Bridgeport. After returning from Bridgeport Saturday night, the team finishes off the week at home versus Springfield at 3:05 pm.

