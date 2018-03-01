P-Bruins Week in Review: 1/3/18

News Release

Providence, RI - After the first full week of play in 2018, the Providence Bruins find themselves on top of the Atlantic Division standings with 47 points. The Bruins claimed just two of a possible six points in an action packed week, falling to third place in the Eastern Conference Standings overall. Their record now stands at 22-10-3 after a weekend schedule including two home games and a trip to Springfield.

In their first game of the weekend on Friday, the team fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-2 in the Providence debut for Anders Bjork. Hartford jumped out to a strong start putting three shots past Bruins goalie, Zane McIntyre before the break. Goals from Jordan Szwarz and Peter Cehlarik helped to chip away at the Wolf Pack lead, but the Bruins were unable to find the third goal with the game ending 3-2 in Hartford's favor. Moving on to their away game Saturday, the Bruins rebounded with a strong 6-2 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. In this exciting offense-led game, Jordan Szwarz scored twice while Kenny Agostino, Anders Bjork, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, and Tommy Cross also chipped in. Jordan Binnington recorded his 12th start in net for Providence, picking up his 10th win of the season. In the final game of the weekend, the P-Bruins fell 4-3 to the Syracuse Crunch in an exciting rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Finals. Matt Beleskey, Peter Cehlarik, and Bjork scored the goals in this back and forth contest while McIntyre made 30 saves.

Szwarz led the offense with three goals over the weekend while Bjork scored his first two goals as a P-Bruin. Cehlarik also posted a strong weekend with his goal against the Wolf Pack on Friday followed up by a second on Sunday against the Crunch at home. Czarnik keeps his team lead in points at 32 while Szwarz further improved his plus/minus average to 21 which is the fifth highest in the league.

Rosters for the AHL All-Star classic were announced this week, with two Providence Bruins being selected to the Atlantic Division Team. Czarnik makes his first appearance in the AHL All Star team, posting the 12th most points in the AHL while leading the P-Bruins in scoring. Binnington was also selected and is making his first ever appearance as an All-Star. Binnington has made 12 starts recording 10 wins with just one loss all while posting a .940 save percentage. The AHL All-Star Classic will take place in Utica, New York, January 28 and January 29th.

Providence has another round of important games approaching this week with all three coming within the division. They kick off the weekend with a home game Friday against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:05 pm and follow that up by facing the Sound Tigers in Bridgeport at 7 pm on Saturday. Finally, the Bruins close out the weekend with the Springfield Thunderbirds coming to the Dunkin Donuts Center on Sunday at 3:05 pm.

- - - - - The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 25 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.

For all the latest Providence Bruins news and updates visit ProvidenceBruins.com or follow the team on Facebook at facebook.com/providencebruins or Twitter at twitter.com/AHLBruins.

- - - - - #1/9/2018#

