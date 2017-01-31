P-Bruins Week in Review 1/23/17 - 1/30/17

January 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins completed their pre All-Star break schedule with a trio of one-goal games. The team suffered their first shutout loss of the season Wednesday in Bridgeport, falling 1-0 in overtime to the Sound Tigers. The P-Bruins won their only home game of the week 3-2 in shootout, coming back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Hershey before dropping their final game before the break 4-3 to Hartford. Providence now sits at 25-12-5-3 with 58 pts, good for third 3rd in Eastern Conference.

Wayne Simpson led the team with two goals for the week, but Peter Cehlarik continues to pace the club with 18 on the season. Simpson had three total points on the week, tied with Cehlarik (three assists) and Jordan Szwarz (three assists) for most on the team. Cehlarik and Szwarz each pushed their season totals to 33 points to co-lead the club in scoring. Zane McIntyre earned the team's only win in net, stopping 32 of 34 shots in the team's overtime win on Military Appreciation night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

McIntyre and Danton Heinen were the two P-Bruins that competed in the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic January 29-30 in Lehigh Valley. At the Skills competition Sunday night, Heinen represented the Eastern Conference participating in the Puck Control Relay, Pass-and-Score, and Breakaway Relay. McIntyre competed in the Rapid Fire challenge, Pass-and-Score and Breakaway Relay, though the Western Conference claimed the seven-round event 15-11. Monday night was the round-robin tournament, and the Providence representatives had a good showing for an Atlantic team that went 3-0 before losing the final in a shootout 1-0. Heinen registered two assists while McIntyre had an event-best .923 save percentage (12 saves on 13 shots).

The roster stayed intact for the most part this week with the exception of the goaltenders. The only skater with a new home is A.J. White, whom Providence loaned to the Atlanta Gladiators January 24. Anton Khudobin and McIntyre traveled up and down from Boston all weekend. Khudobin was called up January 27 so McIntyre could start Friday. Roles were reversed Saturday as Khudobin was sent down to start against the Wolf Pack. McIntyre again was assigned to Providence Sunday in order to compete in the AHL All Star festivities.

The P-Bruins have a very quiet week ahead as the team has just one 7:05 pm game Friday night versus Springfield at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Next week will be much busier as they will have four games in six days.

