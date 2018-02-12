P-Bruins to Welcome Boston Shamrocks Sled Hockey for Sunday Game

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins will welcome the Boston Shamrocks Sled Hockey Program to the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Sunday, February 18. The Shamrocks will be meeting with members of the Providence Bruins prior to taking the ice for a special Sled Hockey game, scheduled to take place immediately following the P-Bruins 3:05pm game vs Springfield. Fans with tickets are invited to stay after the game and cheer on the Boston Shamrocks.

Spaulding Adaptive Sports Centers, a part of the larger Spaulding Rehabilitation Network, are dedicated to growing sled hockey throughout Eastern Massachusetts. The program was developed three years ago and is one of many sports offered through their year-round programming open to people of all ages and abilities.

The program has collaborated through the years with the Boston Shamrocks Hockey Organization to develop competitive adult and youth teams with players ranging in age from 7 to 60 years old across New England. They have also collaborated with Department of Conservation and Recreation to utilize some of their rinks as well as the North East Sled Hockey League, USA Hockey and Paralympic Sports Club.

