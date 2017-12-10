P-Bruins Soar Past Comets in OT for Sixth Straight Win

News Release

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Utica Comets in overtime Saturday night 3-2 to extend their winning streak to a season-best six games. The P-Bruins got goals from Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, Connor Clifton and Jordan Szwarz while Jordan Binnington made his eighth start of the year in net.

After a scoreless first period, Providence jumped out to a 1-0 lead 2:03 into the second. Off a long pass from Rob O'Gara, Forsbacka Karlsson broke away from the defense and drove towards Utica goaltender Thatcher Demko. Using a series of deeks he beat Demko for his eighth goal of the season as the P-Bruins grabbed a 1-0 lead. The Comets tied things up on the power play at 6:28 on a sweet goal from Cam Darcy. Skating around the cage from right to left he backhanded a shot by Binnington at the left doorstep for his first goal of the season, sending the teams to the locker room knotted 1-1.

Michael Carcone gave the Comets their first lead of the game 5:04 into the third on a beautiful unassisted goal. Using a toe drag across the crease, he went high glove side for his second goal of the season to give the Comets a 2-1 lead. Providence answered late in third to tie things up again, as at 16:36 Clifton scored the first goal of his professional career. While shorthanded, Clifton shot the puck from the point through traffic and in, sending Providence to overtime for the second straight night.

Providence ended the overtime period on the power play and Szwarz capitalized with his team-leading ninth goal of the season. Off perfect feeds from Austin Czarnik and Kenny Agostino, Szwarz buried the game-winner from inside the right circle to send the P-Bruins home victorious by a 3-2 final.

Binnington stopped 34 of 36 shots while Demko stopped 32 of 35. Providence was 1-6 on the power play and 5-6 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins conclude their weekend home stand tomorrow afternoon when these same two teams meet up again at 3:05pm. It will be the 2,000th game in Providence Bruins franchise history. The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 25 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.

