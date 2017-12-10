P-Bruins Push Win Streak to Five After 4-3 Shootout over Hartford

News Release

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack in a shootout Friday night 4-3, pushing their win streak up to a season-high five games. The P-Bruins got regulation goals from Colby Cave, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Jordan Szwarz while Zane McIntyre made his thirteenth start of the year in net.

Providence applied some early pressure to Hartford goalie Alexander Georgiev, but it was the Wolf Pack that opened the scoring at 13:30 of the first period. Anthony DeAngelo passed the puck out to the blue line for Ryan Graves. With room to shoot from the right point, he loaded up a slap-shot and blasted one by McIntyre for his first goal of the season to give Hartford a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Hartford remained ahead through the midway point of the game, but two goals in 68 seconds gave Providence a 2-1 lead. At 12:11, a great display of puck movement from Kenny Agostino and Zach Senyshyn tied the score 1-1. Agostino led Senyshyn towards goal and Senyshyn backhanded a pass to the trailing Cave. From the left slot he buried his third goal of the season, evening things up. Forsbacka Karlsson quickly gave the P-Bruins their first lead of the night, taking the rebound off an Anton Blidh slapper and sneaking a turnaround backhander through the five-hole of Georgiev for his seventh goal of the season. Cole Schneider tied the game again for the Pack at 16:22, breaking away from the defense on a long feed from Dan Catenacci and netting his fifth goal of the season to make things 2-2 into the intermission.

Schneider's second goal of the night came on the power play at 2:13 of the final period and gave Hartford a 3-2 lead for most of the third. With just 40 seconds left and the goaltender pulled, the P-Bruins were able to tie things up again at 3-3. Cave wrapped around the net from left to right and hit Szwarz with a centering pass as he flew in. He tapped home his eighth goal of the season to send the game to overtime. Each team had their chances in the five minute OT, but no one could find the back of the net and a shootout was needed to determine a winner.

Adam Tambellini scored on the first Hartford shot of the shootout, but in the third round Agostino evened the shootout at a goal apiece. In sudden-death and needing a goal to win, Austin Czarnik buried the game-winner to send the P-Bruins home 4-3 winners.

McIntyre stopped 33-36 shots while Georgiev stopped 35 of 38. Providence was 0-3 on the power play and 2-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins continue their three-game homestand tomorrow night at 7:05pm when they welcome Utica to the Dunk for the first of two weekend games against the Comets.

