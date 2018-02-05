P-BRUINS PREVAIL 2-1 IN OVERTIME BEHIND CZARNIK'S TWO GOALS
February 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack in overtime Friday night 2-1 in the first game of their home-and-home series. The P-Bruins got both of their goals from Austin Czarnik while Zane McIntyre made his 27th start of the season in net.
The Providence offense was as dominant as could be without scoring a goal, applying pressure and getting multiple quality chances. At one point in the opening period, they held a 14-2 shot advantage and finished the period doubling the Wolf Pack's shot total. Their best chance 14 minutes in when Emil Johansson rang the iron with a slap-shot, but after 20 minutes it remained a scoreless game.
The P-Bruins continued to lead in the shot department, but Hartford was the team that cracked the scoreboard first at 8:19. Adam Tambellini skated the puck up to the left dot and sent a centering feed towards net. Ryan Sproul came flying in up the right side and tapped home the pass backdoor for his seventh goal of the season. Providence, who held a 31-15 shot advantage after two periods, finally broke through against Wolf Pack goaltender Alexandar Georgiev with 2:30 left in the second. While on the power play, Czarnik created traffic in front by firing three consecutive shots on Georgiev. His persistence paid off, as the third shot hit the back of the net for his 12th goal of the season as Providence entered the break knotted 1-1.
After a scoreless third period, Czarnik ended the game in style with just 25 seconds left in overtime. While on a 4-on-3 power play, Jordan Szwarz camped out with the puck in the right slot and sent a centering pass across the crease. All Czarnik needed to do was tap it in at the doorstep for his 13th goal of the season and second of the night, giving Providence a hard fought 2-1 victory.
McIntyre stopped 20 of 21 shots while Georgiev stopped 48 of 50. Providence was 2-6 on the power play and 0-2 on the penalty kill.
The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 25 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.
