P-Bruins Kick off February with 3-1 Win over Springfield

February 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds tonight by a final score of 3-1. Alex Grant, Noel Acciari and Danton Heinen scored for Providence. Goaltender Malcolm Subban stopped 25 shots in the victory.

Providence struck first, just over 9 minutes into the opening period, when Alex Grant received a perfect tape to tape pass from Tyler Randell at the top of the right face-off circle, and put the puck just above Springfield goaltender Reto Berra's left shoulder. Jordan Szwarz also picked up an assist on the goal. The Springfield Thunderbirds answered right back a minute later at 10:35, when defenseman Mike Downing scored an unassisted goal off of a lively rebound that ricocheted off Malcolm Subban's stick. Two fast-paced minutes later, Noel Acciari potted home his first goal of the season making it 2-1 while crashing the net, knocking it off its moorings while making contact with the Thunderbirds goalie. The goal was assisted by Tyler Randell, and ultimately confirmed after a lengthy official review.

The second period was filled with high intensity back and forth hockey, with each team displaying increasing aggression towards the other as the period progressed. This physical, penalty plagued period, saw 6 penalties, all of which came to a head when Jordan Szwarz and MacKenzie Weegar went toe to toe in an evenly fought bout, where each received fighting majors.

The third period started with a plethora of stoppages, with both teams playing a conservative style of hockey, varying greatly from the previous 20 minutes. 9 minutes and 16 seconds into the period Danton Heinen ripped a heavy snap shot which sailed right past Berra's outstretched blocker. The goal was assisted by Jake DeBrusk, who exhibited spectacular skating skills as he weaved in and out of Springfield defenders and found Heinen wide open in the high slot to make it 3-1.

Malcolm Subban stopped 26 of 27 shots while Reto Berra stopped 27 of 30. Providence was 0-5 on the power play and 6-6 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are off for the remainder of the weekend and return to action Tuesday on the road for a 7:00pm faceoff with the Albany Devils.

