P-Bruins Get 4-3 OT Win in 2,000th Franchise Game

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Utica Comets Sunday afternoon 4-3 in the 2,000th regular season game in franchise history. The team became just the seventh in AHL history to ever reach that milestone. The P-Bruins got goals from Jesse Gabrielle, Josh Hennessy, Rob O'Gara and Kenny Agostino while Zane McIntyre made his 14th start of the season in net.

Utica wasted little time jumping out the lead, scoring just 2:24 into the opening period. Michael Carcone fired a shot on McIntyre from the left point with tons of traffic in front of the net. The puck deflected off Alexis D'Aoust's stick and in for his sixth goal of the season, giving the Comets a 1-0 lead. Providence tied the game with just under two minutes left in the period on a memorable goal from Gabrielle. After Chris Porter fought for the puck and bounced it to him at the hash, he ripped home the first goal of his pro career to send the teams to the locker tied 1-1.

Boucher helped the Comets regain the lead at 7:50 of the second period. Taking a feed from Jayson Megna up the right boards, he flew towards the net with space. From just inside the circle, he beat McIntyre high on his blocker side for his 12th goal of the season. The P-Bruin defense held strong after that, killing off three penalties in the period, but Utica held a 2-1 lead entering the intermission.

The Comets extended their lead on Boucher's second goal of the night six minutes into the third, but it was all Providence after that. At 10:53, Hennessy scored a beautiful goal by making goaltender Richard Bachman commit before falling down in the crease and backhanding his third goal of the season in. Two minutes later, a one-timer from O'Gara at the point went by Backman to give him his second of the season and tie the game 3-3. For the third straight game, the P-Bruins headed to overtime looking to push their win streak to seven.

It did not take long for that to happen as Agostino delivered a highlight reel goal 26 seconds into overtime. He shot the puck between his legs and in for his sixth goal of the year as the P-Bruins won by a 4-3 final.

McIntyre stopped 20 of 23 shots while Bachman stopped 27 of 31. Providence was 0-7 on the power play and 4-5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins begin their longest road trip of the season Wednesday in Hershey when they play their first of eight away from the Dunk at 7pm.

