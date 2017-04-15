P-Bruins Fall to Hershey in Regular Season Finale

News Release

Hershey, PA - The Providence Bruins fell to the Hershey Bears Saturday night 3-0 in their regular season finale. The P-Bruins were shutout for the third time this season as Zane McIntyre got the start in goal.

The Bears opened up the scoring in the first period while on their first power play of the game. At 13:34, Christian Thomas took the puck in the right wing corner and sent a centering pass to Stanislav Galiev in front. With no shot available, Galiev backhanded a pass to Jakub Vrana alone to his right and he found the open net to give Hershey a 1-0 into the first intermission.

The second period was a struggle for Providence and it showed on the score board. While the P-Bruins were on a power play at 4:01, Nathan Walker and Dustin Gazley created a shorthanded break. After entering the offensive zone, Walker put a shot on McIntyre from the near hash that he saved with his pads, but Gazley was able sneak one by off the rebound to put the Bears up 2-0. Just 65 seconds later off a faceoff win in their defensive zone, Hershey was able to use transition to gain a 3-0 lead. Christian Thomas led Hampus Gustafsson up the left side and into his offensive zone, and Gustafsson sent a cross ice pass to Mattias Backman. Backman found the back of the net and the Bears entered the break up 3-0.

Vitek Vanecek did the rest in net for Hershey as he shut down any and all P-Bruin chances. Providence, who rested some of their key players in the game, was shutout by Vanecek for the second time this season as they fell 3-0.

McIntyre stopped 17-20 shots while Vanecek stopped all 28 shots he faced. Providence was 0-3 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill. Providence has now secured the four seed in the Atlantic Division and will take on the one seeded Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs. Tickets for round one games at the Dunk will go on sale Monday at 10am, so stay tuned to ProvidenceBruins.com for the full first round schedule.

- - - - - The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 20 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.

For all the latest Providence Bruins news and updates visit ProvidenceBruins.com or follow the team on Facebook at facebook.com/providencebruins or Twitter at twitter.com/AHLBruins.

