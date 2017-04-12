P-Bruins Fall 4-3 in Last Trip to Springfield

April 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins
News Release
Springfield, MA - The Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds Wednesday night 4-3, failing to clinch a spot in the playoffs and keeping their magic number at two. The P-Bruins got goals from Jordan Szwarz, Chris Porter and Peter Cehlarik while Malcolm Subban earned the start between the pipes.
Despite neither side having many chances, both teams were able to net goals in the opening period. Jayce Hawryluk got the Thunderbirds on the board at 8:13, taking the puck up the right side and beating Subban stick side with a wrist shot. It took until 3:06 left in the period before the P-Bruins tied the score thanks to good work from Szwarz and Wayne Simpson. After Szwarz's shot was deflected behind the net, a waiting Simpson controlled the puck and sent a centering feed back out to Szwarz. His shot beat Adam Wilcox for his team leading 22nd goal of the season as both sides entered the break tied 1-1.
The second period was much like the first, with Springfield notching the first goal of the period only to see Providence tie it late. Zac Lynch scored for Springfield off a rebound at 14:54, but Porter responded less than three minutes later. Cehlarik's shot from the right goal line was blocked, but the deflection was handled by Porter. His backhand somehow trickled through for his seventh goal of the season as the P-Bruins headed to the break tied 2-2.
Paul Thompson scored early in the third for Springfield, but Providence quickly tied the game for a third time at 4:58. A beautiful centering pass from Danton Heinen found Cehlarik skating towards the left wing corner. He put one into the open net for his 20th goal of the season to make it a 3-3 game. The T-Birds finally took the lead for good at 7:16, as Matt Buckles took a puck in the crease that Subban couldn't cover up and scored to give Springfield a 4-3 win.
Subban stopped 21 of 25 shots while Wilcox stopped 25 of 28. Providence was 0-2 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill. Providence is back in action Friday, as they travel to Lehigh Valley with a chance to clinch a postseason berth.
