P-Bruins Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss

February 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins lost to the Springfield Thunderbirds Sunday afternoon 3-2 in the second half of their home-and-home series. The P-Bruins got goals from Ryan Fitzgerald and Josh Hennessy while Zane McIntyre made his 32nd start of the season in net.

Springfield opened up the scoring at 16:34 thanks to Thomas Schemitsch's, 8th goal of the season. From the center point, he sent a wrist shot over McIntyre's glove to the top left corner of the net. Curtis Valk and Josh Brown picked up assists on the play, and Thunderbirds took a 1-0 lead. Providence's best chance for the period came on the power play, when Colby Cave rang the iron off the corner post with 6:30 to play. Valk had a breakaway late in the period, but McIntyre shut it down keeping it 1-0 Springfield into the intermission.

The P-Bruins opened up the first 2:00 of the 2nd period with four aggressive offensive shots on Sateri. Fitzgerald tied the the score 1-1 with his 12th goal of the season just 2:03 into the period. Jeremy Lauzon blasted a slap-shot from the left blueline that Sateri initially stopped, but the rebound went right to Fitzgerald in the right slot and he buried a wrist shot to make it 1-1. Providence had strong defensive plays but couldn't stop Valk from scoring his 12th goal of the season for the Thunderbirds at 6:19. While on the power play, he tipped home a shot from Anthony Greco putting Springfield in the lead 2-1 after 40 minutes.

After a series of shots from Anthony Greco and Juho Lammikko, Ryan Horvat scored 4:58 into the third period 3-1. McIntyre was able to stop their initial shots, but ended up on the ground where Horvat was able to shoot it over his head. Hennessy would not let the Bruins go down without a fight, as in the last four minutes he scored his sixth goal of the season. Off a rebound from Tommy Cross in the front, Hennessy fought hard in front of the net and wacked in a power play goal to make it 3-2. However, that is where the comeback ended and the P-Bruins fell by a 3-2 final.

McIntyre stopped 17 of 20 shots while Sateri stopped 36 of 37. Providence was 1-7 on the power play and 2-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are off until Friday when they begin another three-in-three weekend at home against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:05pm.

