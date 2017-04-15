P-Bruins Announce First Round Schedule

April 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins
News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins, Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and the American Hockey League have announced the schedule for their first round match-up in the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs. The P-Bruins, who are the lower seed, will begin this best-of-five series at the Dunkin Donuts Center with game one on April 21 and game two on April 23.
The full schedule of games are as follows:
Game 1 - Friday, April 21, 7:05pm @ Providence
Game 2 - Sunday, April 23, 3:05pm @ Providence
Game 3 - Thursday, April 27, 7:05pm @ Wilkes-Barre Scranton
Game 4* - Friday, April 28, 7:05pm @ Wilkes-Barre Scranton
Game 5* - Sunday, Aril 30, 3:05pm @ Wilkes-Barre Scranton
*if necessary
Tickets for games one and two will go on sale Monday at 10am on ProvidenceBruins.com.
- - - - - The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 20 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.
For all the latest Providence Bruins news and updates visit ProvidenceBruins.com or follow the team on Facebook at facebook.com/providencebruins or Twitter at twitter.com/AHLBruins.
