P-Bruins Announce First Round Schedule

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins, Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and the American Hockey League have announced the schedule for their first round match-up in the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs. The P-Bruins, who are the lower seed, will begin this best-of-five series at the Dunkin Donuts Center with game one on April 21 and game two on April 23.

The full schedule of games are as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, April 21, 7:05pm @ Providence

Game 2 - Sunday, April 23, 3:05pm @ Providence

Game 3 - Thursday, April 27, 7:05pm @ Wilkes-Barre Scranton

Game 4* - Friday, April 28, 7:05pm @ Wilkes-Barre Scranton

Game 5* - Sunday, Aril 30, 3:05pm @ Wilkes-Barre Scranton

*if necessary

Tickets for games one and two will go on sale Monday at 10am on ProvidenceBruins.com.

