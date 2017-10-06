P-Bruins Announce 2017-18 Opening Night Roster

News Release

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced their 2017-18 Opening Night roster today, featuring 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and two goaltenders. Of the 27 players on the roster, 20 skated in at least one game for the team last season while 10 will skate as rookies. Fifteen players were drafted by the Boston Bruins organization with six of those picks coming since 2015.

The Opening Night roster is as follows:

FORWARDS (15): Kenny Agostino, Anton Blidh, Colby Cave, Peter Cehlarik, Ryan Fitzgerald, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, Jesse Gabrielle, Colton Hargrove, Danton Heinen, Josh Hennessy, Justin Hickman, Adam Payerl, Chris Porter, Zach Senyshyn, Jordan Szwarz

DEFENSE (10): Sena Acolatse, Chris Breen, Connor Clifton, Tommy Cross, Taylor Doherty, Emil Johansson, Jeremy Lauzon, Ben Marshall, Rob O'Gara, Jakub Zboril

GOALIES (2): Zane McIntyre, Dan Vladar

The 2017-18 regular season opens tomorrow night at the Dunkin Donuts Center when the P-Bruins take on the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:05pm.

The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 25 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.

