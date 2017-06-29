Owlz Shut Out in Ogden

News Release

The Owlz posted a season-low five runs in Monday night's game at Lindquist Field and followed that up by losing their second straight game to Ogden today, being shut out by a final score of 5-0.

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Carpenter ended up making the start for the Owlz in his second appearance for the team as part of a rehab assignment for the AA-classified Mobile BayBears.

Carpenter's night got off to a rocky start as the third batter of the game, Raptors rookie third baseman Rylan Bannon picked up his first professional home run--a two-run shot that put the Owlz behind 2-0.

Just two pitches later, Raptors designated hitter Hendrik Clementina took a pitch over the right field fence, making for back-to back home runs to start the night for Ogden, who ended the first inning with a 3-0 lead.

The Raptors were then able to scratch out two more runs, accounting for the final score of 5-0 on the night.

Carpenter ended up taking the loss, his first of the season as a member of the Owlz.

The Raptors only ended up using three pitchers on the night, with the middle of the trio, Logan Crouse earning the win in hurling a scoreless fifth and sixth innings.

To make matters worse, outfielder Brandon Marsh left the game after the first inning suffering an injury on a stolen base attempt and being taken out of the game for precautionary reasons.

Marsh ended his night having gone 1-1, keeping his team-best hit streak of six games alive.

The Owlz amassed a season low six hits on the night, with nobody on the team racking up multiple hits for the first time all season.

The Owlz' second loss in a row drops them to 7-3 on the year, still in command of a two-game lead over the Ogden Raptors and the Idaho Falls Chukars in the Pioneer League South.

The Owlz will travel back home to Orem for tomorrow night's matchup against the Idaho Falls Chukars, beginning a two-game series and a five-game home stand that ends with three games against the Grand Junction Rockies.

First pitch between the Owlz and Chukars tomorrow night is scheduled for 7:05 MT with coverage beginning on the Owlz Baseball Network with the Voice of the Owlz, Steven Cusumano, 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

