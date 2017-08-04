Owlz Roll into All-Star Break with Six Homers

News Release

The Orem Owlz used a season-high six home runs to finish off their four-game sweep of the Idaho Falls Chukars with a 17-7 win.

Jeyson Sanchez and Harrison Wenson each went deep twice for the Owlz, as well as once each for Brandon Marsh and Leonardo Rivas.

After Idaho Falls took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Jeyson Sanchez opened up the floodgates for Orem by banking his seventh home run of the season off of the left field score board to give the Owlz a 2-1 lead.

Brandon Sandoval then tacked on another run with a double that was stray feet awat from clearing the fence in left-center field, scoring Franklin Torres to make the score 3-1 Orem.

Pioneer League All-Star Leonardo Rivas then whacked his second home run of the season over the left field fence to cap Orem's five-run second inning.

After Idaho Falls added two runs in their half of the inning to make the score closer, Orem soon pulled the game out of reach for the Chukars.

Harrison Wenson jumped on the first pitch of the third inning, taking it over the left field fence for a solo shot--his seventh home run of the season.

After Spencer Griffin got on base, Jeyson Sanchez then brought him home with his second hit of the night, a run-scoring double that made the score 7-1.

Chukars first baseman Robby Rinn then added to the score with his fourth home run of the year--a solo home run that made it over the right field fence, making the score 7-4 Orem.

In the fourth inning Brandon Marsh got in on the fun for the Owlz, delivering a home run over the right field fence to make the score 8-4 Orem.

The solo shot was the third of Marsh's young career, marking back-to-back days for Marsh hitting one out, as he ended his night going 3-5 with three runs scored and two runs batted in.

The home run barrage continued in the fifth inning, with Jeyson Sanchez hitting one out for his second of the game and his eighth of the season.

The home run served as the book end to a superhuman series for Sanchez, as he ended the four-game series having started in all four games, going 9-16 with five home runs, 14 RBI and five runs scored.

Just two days prior, Sanchez picked up his first multi-home run game, going 3-5 vs. the Chukars with two home runs and five RBI.

After Sanchez' second home run of the game gave the Owlz a 10-4 lead, Franklin Torres and Brandon Sandoval each came home to score after a wild pitch and a groundout from Ryan Vega that made the score 12-4.

Manuel Guzman then closed the doors on what was a six-run fifth inning for the Owlz, bringing home Brandon Marsh and Harrison Wenson with a triple that made the score 14-4.

The six-run inning marked the third straight game for the Owlz having accomplished that feat, as they outscored the Chukars by 31 runs in the four-game series.

After Idaho Falls brought home one more run in the sixth inning, Harrison Wenson capped the scoring with his second home run of the night in the seventh-- a threen-run homer that made the score 17-4 Orem.

Wenson ended his night having gone 3-4 at the plate, scoring three runs, while tying his career-high with four RBI and picking up his second career multi-home run game.

Idaho Falls brought home the last of its runs in the bottom of the seventh with two runs that accounted for the games final score of 17-7.

Brett Hanewich, who pitched the sixth and seventh innings for the Owlz, picked up his second career win, while right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson closed out the game to give Orem it's 28th win of the season and its eighth straight vs. Idaho Falls.

The win advances the Owlz to 2-0 in the second half of the season and 28-11-1 in total, now a season-high 17 games above .500.

The Owlz will have three days off during the All-Star Break, before returning home on Thursday to begin a seven-game homestand, beginning with four games vs. the Missoula Osprey.

