Owlz Ride 8-Run Second Inning to Seventh Straight Win

News Release

The Orem Owlz picked up their Pioneer League best seventh win in a row on Monday night, continuing their early season dominance of the Ogden Raptors with a 14-9 win.

It didn't take the Owlz long to live up to their title of the highest-scoring team in the Pioneer League, as first baseman David Mackinnon delivered the keynote for the Owlz with a two-run triple that made the score 2-0 after the first inning.

That two-run lead was the smallest of the day for the Owlz, as they broke the game open in the second inning, scoring a season high eight runs to open up a 10-0 lead that proved to be invincible.

The Ogden Raptors ended up committing a total six errors on the night, giving way to the Owlz' final four runs of the game, accounting for their 14 total on the night.

Even despite Orem's 14-run put-out, the Raptors did end up making things interesting when first baseman Garrett Hope deposited a grand slam over the left field fence in the seventh inning, that made the score 12-9.

The game was closed out by Owlz right-handed pitcher Brett Hanewich, who pitched a perfect ninth inning in his Minor League debut, striking out the final batter of the game to propel the Owlz to their seventh straight victory.

Orem's starting pitcher in the contest, Elvin Rodriguez came away with a no decision after allowing four runs on seven hits, pitching through a total of four innings.

Rodriguez left with a 12-4 lead, but was unable to pitch out of the fifth inning, which would've qualified him for the win.

Replacing him was left-handed pitcher James Ziemba, who picked up his team-leading second win of the year.

Ziemba ended his night having pitched two innings and allowing one run--the first of his Minor League career--on four hits, while striking out two.

Right-handed pitcher Connor Riley also pitched out of trouble in the seventh and eigth innings for the Owlz, preserving what was at the time a three-run lead, earning his first hold as a member of the Owlz.

The Owlz' win marks the end of their home stand, where they went undefeated in two games against the Ogden Raptors.

The win also solidified the Owlz' fifth win of the season against the Raptors, giving them a first-half series victory against the Raptors, whom they will play a total of eight times in the first half of the season.

The Owlz and Raptors first-half series will conclude at Lindquist Field in Ogden on Wednesday night, begininng with game seven between the two teams tomorrow.

First pitch in Ogden is scheduled for 7:00 MT. Follow every pitch of the action by listening to the Voice of the Owlz, Steven Cusumano, on the Orem Owlz Baseball Network, beginning every game 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

