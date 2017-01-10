Owlz Release 2017 Schedule

The 2016 Pioneer League Champions will start the 2017 season off at home on June 19th hosting their in-state rivals the Ogden Raptors. "We are looking forward to opening the 2017 season at home as we celebrate our 2016 Championship," said Owlz General Manager Rick Berry. "With Minor League Baseball being named the 'League with the Most Family-Friendly Game/Event Experience' we are working hard to make the Home of the Owlz the place for families to be this summer."

The Owlz 2016 Season Schedule is available here.

Season ticket packages are available. Call 801.377.2255 to speak to an Owlz representative.

