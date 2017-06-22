Owlz Plate 16 Runs in Game 3 Rout of Raptors

News Release

The Owlz were triumphant in their first road game of the season, as they picked up their second win on Wednesday night in a 16-5 demolition of the Ogden Raptors at Lindquist Field.

Owlz third baseman Richard Fecteau delivered the first of the Owlz' 16 runs on a solo shot that cleared the right field fence in the second inning.

The home run was the first of Fecteau's Minor League career, giving the Owlz a 1-0 lead that ended up lasting the entire game.

Owlz catcher Harrison Wenson also picked up his first professional home run-a solo shot in the sixth inning that opened the Owlz lead up to 6-2.

From that point the Owlz went on to score five runs in each of the eighth and ninth innings to put the finishing touches on their most emphatic win of the season.

Six players in the Owlz lineup picked up multiple hits, including right fielder Ryan Vega, who remained hot while racking up a career high four hits.

Center fielder Brandon Marsh also ended his night with a career high four hits, while scoring a team-high three runs.

Pitcher Andres Heredia picked up the win for the Owlz after replacing the starter, Kevin Grendell, who only lasted two thirds of the first inning.

Heredia went on to pitch three and a third innings, while allowing two runs on three hits, striking out three batters.

The win is Orem's second in a row, bumping them to 2-1 on the season, as the Owlz get set for the final game of their four game series with the Raptors at Lindquist Field tomorrow night.

