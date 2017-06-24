Owlz Cruise Past Raptors for Third Straight Win

News Release

The Orem Owlz didn't take long to back up their 16-run performance on Wednesday with a similar one the very next day. On Thursday night, the Owlz tagged the Raptors for 12 hits in a 13-8 bruising of Ogden for their third win in a row.

Owlz outfielder Brandon Marsh picked up a career high four hits in Wednesday's night's 16-5 win over Ogden, and he picked up right where he left off on Thursday with a two-run single to get Orem on the board in the first inning. Marsh ended up scoring later in the inning on a sacrifice fly struck by Keinner Pina that made the score 3-0 at the end of the first.

Marsh's second hit of the night came in his next at-bat, an 0-2 pitch that was ripped over the right field fence for his first professional home run-a solo shot in the third inning that doubled the Owlz' lead, making the score 4-2.

Owlz third baseman Richard Fecteau also went deep in Thursday's game, picking up his second career home run-with the first coming in Wednesday night's 16-5 win.

Fecteau's home run was a two-run shot that opened the Owlz lead up to 6-2 at the drop of the flag in the fourth inning.

After outfielder Jonah Todd drew a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded that made the score 7-2, Brandon Marsh picked up his third and final hit of the day-another two run single that gave the Owlz a game-high 9-2 lead at the end of the fourth.

Marsh went on to be intentionally walked in his final at-bat of the night, having gone 3-4 at the plate with three runs scored and four runs batted in.

The Raptors came storming back in the middle innings of the game, scoring a total of six unanswered runs that made the score 9-8.

Ogden tacked on three runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings, including two home runs hit by first baseman Nick Yarnall .

Owlz starter Christopher Molina exited the game in the fourth inning, ending his night having given up five runs on five hits in three and two thirds innings. Despite the run total, Molina struck out a career-high nine batters throughout the night before being taken out of the game.

Molina was relieved by right-hander Justin Kelly, who ended up picking up the win and hurling the first of four shutout innings to end the game for the Owlz bullpen.

Rookies Isaac Mattson and Tyler Stevens, who pitched in the seventh and eighth innings respectively, were each credited with a hold, preserving Orem's 9-8 lead into the ninth inning.

The Owlz tacked on four more runs in the ninth inning that started with a two-run single by the catcher Keinner Pina, to open up a four-run cushion.

Owlz reliver Zac Ryan sent three up and three down in the bottom of the ninth to put the game on ice for the Owlz, who picked up their first series win of the year, defeating the Raptors by a final score of 13-8.

The win bumps the Owlz to 3-1 on the year as they get set to continue their first road trip of the season on Friday, traveling to play two games in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls enters its series with the Owlz also coming off of a 13-run performance, as the Chukars defeated the Rockies of Grand Junction on Thursday night by a score of 13-10.

First pitch from Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls is scheduled for 7:15 MT, with coverage of the game beginning on the Owlz Baseball Network with the Voice of the Owlz, Steven Cusumano, ten minutes prior to first pitch

