Oviedo Dazzles in Debut, as Cards Top K-Mets

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - RHP Johan Oviedo let his presence be felt on Monday night. The 19-year-old - making his Appalachian League and United States debut - hurled six spotless innings with seven punchouts to earn his first professional win, as the Johnson City Cardinals topped the Kingsport Mets at Hunter Wright Stadium.

With the win, Johnson City creeps back above .500 at 3-2 on the year, while Kingsport suffered their first loss, dropping to 3-1.

Oviedo was inconsistent in his first couple of frames - allowing four baserunners - but settled down each time and managed to get out of each inning unscathed. In the top of the sixth, the Cuban native finally received some run support.

With one down, CF Wadye Yfnante (1-4, R, 2B) slapped a double down the line in left, setting the stage for SS Delvin Perez (0-4, R, 2 SO). The 18-year-old smacked a ball in the hole at short, but the throw to first was too high and went to the backstop. Ynfante moved to third, while Perez chugged to second.

3B Brady Whalen (0-3, RBI) made sure the K-Mets paid for their mistake, as he lofted the first pitch he saw into center field for a sacrifice fly, putting the Cardinals in front, 1-0. 1B Carlos Rodriguez (2-4, RBI) followed with a run-scoring base-hit to left to give Johnson City a 2-0 edge.

Kingsport managed to get a run in the bottom of the eighth, but that was as close as they would get. SS Edgardo Fermin (2-4, R) and 3B Rigoberto Terrazas (2-3, BB, SO) both collected one-out singles to right and RF Wagner Lagrange (1-4) snuck aboard with an infield single to third. LHP Fabian Blanco (3.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 2 SO) was able to limit the damage, as 1B Jeremy Vasquez (0-3, RBI, BB, 2 SO) poked a sacrfice fly to center and CF Anthony Dirocie (0-4, 3 SO) struck out to end the rally.

In the ninth, the left-hander induced three straight groundouts to finish off the contest to earn his first save of the year.

Oviedo (6.0 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 7 SO) was stellar in his season debut, hurling six shutout frames and yielding just three hits, while striking out seven. The victory was his first as a professional pitcher. RHP Christian James (6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 2 SO) faired well for Kingsport, but suffered his first loss after surrendering two unearned runs in the sixth.

The Cardinals will go for their second straight series victory on Tuesday morning, as LHP Jacob Schlesener (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to make his first start of the year for Johnson City. RHP Garrison Bryant (0-0, -.--) is expected to to the slab for the K-Mets.

The Cardinals Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 10:45 a.m. ET, leading up to the 11:00 a.m. ET start at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The Redbirds will return home to open up a six-game homestand against the Greeneville Astros, rookie league affiliate of the Houston Astros, on Wednesday, June 28.


