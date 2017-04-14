Over 9,800 Fans See Wild Defeat Wolves 3-2 in Home Finale

News Release

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Wild (35-31-7-2, 79 points) defeated the Chicago Wolves (43-20-7-6, 99 points) 3-2 in overtime on Friday night in front of 9,877 fans at Wells Fargo Arena. Wild forward Alex Tuch scored the game-winning goal 13 seconds into overtime to help Iowa defeat Chicago. Wild goalie Alex Stalock (23-17-8) stopped 23 of 25 shots in the win. Forwards Gerald Mayhew and Justin Kloos also scored in the Iowa win. Wolves goalie Ville Husso (13-6-2) stopped 31 of 34 shots in the overtime loss. Forward Samuel Blais and defenseman Morgan Ellis each scored for Chicago in the defeat. Iowa visits Rockford on Saturday at 7 PM.

Chicago opened the scoring late in the first period at 19:25. Wolves forward Samuel Blais scored his 25th goal of the season, giving Chicago a 1-0 lead. The goal was set up by defenseman Morgan Ellis and forward Mackenzie MacEachern. Ellis played the puck to the net and Blais scored off the rebound, beating Stalock on the stick side.

Iowa forward Gerald Mayhew scored his fourth goal of the season 48 seconds into the middle frame, tying the game 1-1. Forward Pat Cannone and defenseman Maxime Fortunus helped set up the goal. Cannone was swinging towards the back of the net and passed the puck to Mayhew in the left-wing circle who fired it just under the crossbar. Wolves defenseman Morgan Ellis made it a 2-1 game at 4:12 of the second period. Ellis' ninth goal of the year was assisted by Blais and forward Jordan Caron. Ellis' wrist shot from the point beat Stalock on the glove side. Iowa forward Justin Kloos tied the game on a power play at 16:46 of the middle frame. Kloos' first professional goal was set up by Mayhew and forward Sam Anas. Mayhew passed the puck to Kloos from the front of the net, and Kloos beat Husso on the stick side.

After a scoreless third period, Iowa forward Alec Tuch scored the game-winning goal 13 seconds into overtime. Tuch's 18th goal of the season was assisted by forward Zack Micthell. Tuch's shot from the slot helped Iowa defeat Chicago 3-2.

Iowa closes out the 2016-17 season with a visit to Rockford on Saturday, April 15 at 7 PM. 2017-18 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild.

The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team's 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2017-18 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team's website - www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores. Tickets are available online at www.Iowawild.com under the single game tickets tab. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For Saturday game days, the box office will open at 10 a.m. For Sunday game days the box office will open at 12 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food stores locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hy-veetix.com. Fans interested in buying full-season tickets, or smaller season packages may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.

